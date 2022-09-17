An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel about 3 p.m., ran straight for the boy and attacked him, Riverside County Department of Animal Services public information officer John Welsh said.

