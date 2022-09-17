Read full article on original website
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was charged Tuesday with an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian at a bus stop in Santa Ana. Juan Venicio Gallardo of Anaheim was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, hit and run with permanent and serious injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Attorney Pleads Guilty to Setting Laguna Hills Home on Fire, DUI
An employment law attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and setting his Laguna Hills home ablaze and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but will avoid time behind bars through participation in a residential and outpatient program. Richard Edward Quintilone II, 49, accepted a plea deal that dismissed...
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business
Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
Felon Wanted For Allegedly Selling Drugs Arrested in Coachella
A felon with a warrant for selling drugs and suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics Tuesday was arrested in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted about 1:30 p.m. to stop Francisco Romero who was suspected of driving while under the influence in the area of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street, near Augustine Casino, according to a department statement.
Judge Removes LAPD Officer From Suit Over Elderly Man’s Shooting Death
A lawsuit filed against the city by the children of a 70-year-old man allegedly shot to death by a Los Angeles police officer in 2017 was trimmed Tuesday by a judge who removed one of two officers as defendants in the case. Ruling on the city’s motion to dismiss the...
RHOC Son Waring Cops Another Plea Deal for Drugs
The son of a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Josh Waring — who was convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa — pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and immediately sentenced to 90 days in jail. The 33-year-old pleaded guilty on...
Irvine Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Irvine physician agreed in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent...
Aunt Turns Surrenders in Connection with 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death
The aunt of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella was behind bars Monday in connection with the child’s death, in a case that has also led to charges against the boy’s mother and grandmother. Miriam Silva, 38, surrendered at the Thermal sheriff’s station around 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
Judge Says He May Dismiss Baldwin Park as Defendant in Deadly Pursuit
A judge has indicated he is poised to dismiss the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, in which the family members allege the negligent actions of three police agencies and the driver they were trying to pull over led to the 2019 deaths in West Covina.
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
Boy Attacked by Neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio
An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday after being attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel about 3 p.m., ran straight for the boy and attacked him, Riverside County Department of Animal Services public information officer John Welsh said.
Police Seek Two Suspects in Fatal Shooting During Robbery in Encino
A police investigation continues Tuesday of a man who was fatally shot during a robbery at a residence in Encino, and two suspects were being sought. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Martha Street, near Lindley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Suits by Trio Alleging Injuries in Collision With Actor’s Son Consolidated
A judge has consolidated two separate lawsuits filed by three plaintiffs who say they were injured in a 2020 automobile accident in Brentwood that was allegedly caused by a son of actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker combined the cases...
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
Thieves Steal Cigars, Cigarettes From Westminster Arco
Two suspects who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and boxes of cigars from an Arco convenience store in Westminster are on the loose Wednesday. Westminster Police Department officers were called at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to 13142 Goldenwest St. where they learned two suspects entered the store and began grabbing boxes of cigarettes and cigars, Officer William Bouffard told City News Service.
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in La Habra
A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for an 83-year-old woman who was last seen in La Habra. Blanca Velez was last seen at 12:30 p.m. at West La Habra Boulevard and Euclid Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the La Habra Police Department.
