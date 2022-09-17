Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson of a property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV, Sgt. Ricky Osborne told City News Service.
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at Historic LA Church
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Thieves Steal Cigars, Cigarettes From Westminster Arco
Two suspects who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and boxes of cigars from an Arco convenience store in Westminster are on the loose Wednesday. Westminster Police Department officers were called at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to 13142 Goldenwest St. where they learned two suspects entered the store and began grabbing boxes of cigarettes and cigars, Officer William Bouffard told City News Service.
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was charged Tuesday with an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian at a bus stop in Santa Ana. Juan Venicio Gallardo of Anaheim was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, hit and run with permanent and serious injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Judge Says He May Dismiss Baldwin Park as Defendant in Deadly Pursuit
A judge has indicated he is poised to dismiss the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, in which the family members allege the negligent actions of three police agencies and the driver they were trying to pull over led to the 2019 deaths in West Covina.
RELATED PEOPLE
One Stabbed in Panorama City Hospital; Suspect Sought
A worker was stabbed inside Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City Monday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., between Sepulveda and Van Nuys boulevards, on reports of the stabbing, CBS2 reported. The victim was found with a stab...
RHOC Son Waring Cops Another Plea Deal for Drugs
The son of a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Josh Waring — who was convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa — pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and immediately sentenced to 90 days in jail. The 33-year-old pleaded guilty on...
Felon Wanted For Allegedly Selling Drugs Arrested in Coachella
A felon with a warrant for selling drugs and suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics Tuesday was arrested in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted about 1:30 p.m. to stop Francisco Romero who was suspected of driving while under the influence in the area of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street, near Augustine Casino, according to a department statement.
Judge Removes LAPD Officer From Suit Over Elderly Man’s Shooting Death
A lawsuit filed against the city by the children of a 70-year-old man allegedly shot to death by a Los Angeles police officer in 2017 was trimmed Tuesday by a judge who removed one of two officers as defendants in the case. Ruling on the city’s motion to dismiss the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
Man Charged with Fatal Stabbing in Buena Park
A 34-year-old man was charged Monday with fatally stabbing another man in Buena Park. Daniel Anthony Reynoso was charged with murder, along with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Reynoso, who was arrested Thursday, was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records.
Irvine Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Irvine physician agreed in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent...
Girl, 12, Missing in Palmdale
A 12-year old girl last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives said. Zamora James Williams was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 38000 block of 20th Street East, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Zamora is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Shadow Hills Area
Fire crews Wednesday were working to contain a more than 100-acre blaze burning in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Review Case in Deadly Lancaster Crash
The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a young man convicted of second-degree murder for a crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection. Davion Murphy, now 23, was convicted in March 2020 of three counts of second-degree murder stemming from the Jan. 11, 2018,...
Police Seek Two Suspects in Fatal Shooting During Robbery in Encino
A police investigation continues Tuesday of a man who was fatally shot during a robbery at a residence in Encino, and two suspects were being sought. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Martha Street, near Lindley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
