Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 633 Tuesday, down from 674 on Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 89 on Saturday, according to state figures. The hospital numbers have been generally trending downward, reflecting an overall...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Seek Third-Party Homeless Count, Audit of Previous Counts
Some City Council members are calling for options to have a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles’ unhoused population and a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s previous counts, according to two motions filed Tuesday. LAHSA has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every year...
mynewsla.com
Community Services District Sues Big Chemical Makers over Contaminants
The Jurupa Community Services District has joined thousands of other entities nationwide in suing DuPont, 3M Company and other manufacturers whose chemical products have turned up in public water systems, exposing consumers to contamination threats, according to the plaintiffs. The JCSD announced Monday that it had joined the federal Multi-District...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors OK Permits for Cannabis Cultivation Operation in Sage
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden LLC’s requests for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Seventh Teen Overdosed Recently, Apparently From Fentanyl
Authorities Wednesday said at least seven local teens, including a 15-year-old Bernstein High School girl who died a week ago, have overdosed in the past month from pills believed to have contained fentanyl. The most recent overdose occurred Saturday morning, when a 15-year-old male student at STEM Academy of Hollywood...
mynewsla.com
State AG Takes Over Sheriff’s Probe of LACo Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Metro
The state Attorney General’s Office Tuesday seized control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation into allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl’s closest friends. The move...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Leaders Introduce Resolution Backing Abortion Rights Ballot Measure
A resolution to support Proposition 1, the November ballot measure that would establish a right to reproductive freedom — including the right to an abortion — in the state constitution, was introduced Tuesday by Council President Nury Martinez and Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell. “Abortion must...
mynewsla.com
Whistleblower Suit Targets LA County, Villanueva, Sheriff’s Ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee sued Los Angeles County Monday, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty. Cynthia Maluto’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business
Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves Contract with Goal of Creating 3,000 New Transit Shelters
The Los Angeles City Council approved a contract for the city’s Street Transit Amenities Program Tuesday that aims to install 3,000 transit-stop shelters and 450 additional shade structures across the city. The council voted 12-1 to approve Tranzito-Vector as the contractor to install, upgrade and maintain transit shelters. The...
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson of a property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona
A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
mynewsla.com
Inglewood City Treasurer Ordered to Attorneys’ Fees in Employment Dispute
Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
mynewsla.com
Felon Wanted For Allegedly Selling Drugs Arrested in Coachella
A felon with a warrant for selling drugs and suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics Tuesday was arrested in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted about 1:30 p.m. to stop Francisco Romero who was suspected of driving while under the influence in the area of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street, near Augustine Casino, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at Historic LA Church
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
RHOC Son Waring Cops Another Plea Deal for Drugs
The son of a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Josh Waring — who was convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa — pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and immediately sentenced to 90 days in jail. The 33-year-old pleaded guilty on...
Comments / 0