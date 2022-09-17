ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with trio of events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hispanic Student Association at Amarillo College is hosting a trio of special events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”. According to the release from Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT hosting ‘Forgotten Frontera’ this Thursday and Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The center for the study of the American West at West Texas A&M University will be hosting “Forgotten Frontera” Thursday. It will be at three in the JBK with a second event scheduled at Caprock High School Saturday at 1:30 p.m. This year’s lecturer...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

FMC and BSA to open a new Behavioral Health Clinic in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In effort to meet the Amarillo’s growing need for mental health services, Family Medicine Network (FMC) and BSA are teaming up to open a new clinic in the area. It is estimated nearly one in five U.S adults live with mental illness, according to NAMI,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Things to know about the Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Tri-State Fair continues through the week, officials said there a few things you may not know about the fair. “We’re really proud of the fact that we offer something for everyone and entice a lot of folks whether it be from the Panhandle or surrounding states even to come to Amarillo and enjoy themselves for these nine days,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Tri-State Exposition.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit to resume bus fares in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit will resume bus fares on Oct. 1. A news release said the fare rates will return to its previous rates before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city. During the pandemic in March of 2020, ACT fairs were suspended and covered by funding...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up: Crew moves to San Jacinto, North Heights neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week the project clean up crew moved into the San Jacinto and North Heights neighborhoods. The roll offs were set up at Bones Hooks Park. “Right here we have four roll off dumpsters for people to bring stuff that’s too large to fit in the dumpster or any excess trash they have at their homes, they can bring it out here,” said Jared Fullter of Fuller & Sons Construction. “They’ll get taken care of, taken to the dump no charge to them whatsoever. As this project continues, we are going to have these in different locations all over Amarillo.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo DPS Crime Lab seeing rise of cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Department of Public Safety’s Crime Lab opened its doors today for National Forensic Science Week, showing how the lab handles the increasing number of cases it receives. “We consistently see an increase in the amount of work that we received from the law...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

United to open new Market Street in late 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today they are opening a new United Market Street in late 2023. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at West Hollywood Road and Coulter Street South, which is where the new store, Store 688, will be located. “We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1. The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations. Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:. Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Pumpkin farms struggle with inflation and drought this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fertilizer, seeds, and labor have all rose in price drastically this year causing some farmers in the area to raise prices of produce, and for fall festivities. “My fertilizer prices basically tripled from last year, electricity well natural gas has gone up, probably doubled most all...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

High school football livestreams for Sept. 22 and 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can watch the Estacado at West Plains game here at 7 p.m. and live on NewsChannel 10Too. Friday, Sept. 23. You can listen to the Canyon at M. Greenwood game here at...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tri-State Fair increasing security measures after shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair has confirmed they will be increasing security for the rest of the fair after a shooting. The Tri-State Fair says they don’t want to let the shooting discourage people from attending the fair. “We’re not going to let this one specific incident...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M safety Preston Steszewski’s impressive interception streak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - So far this season, the West Texas A&M buffaloes have five interceptions as a team. Safety Preston Steszewski is responsible for three of them. The sophomore defensive back has posted an interception in every single game so far this year. That has him sitting atop the conference as the only player with at least three interceptions in the LSC. It’s also good for second most in all of Division II college football.
CANYON, TX

