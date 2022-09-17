AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week the project clean up crew moved into the San Jacinto and North Heights neighborhoods. The roll offs were set up at Bones Hooks Park. “Right here we have four roll off dumpsters for people to bring stuff that’s too large to fit in the dumpster or any excess trash they have at their homes, they can bring it out here,” said Jared Fullter of Fuller & Sons Construction. “They’ll get taken care of, taken to the dump no charge to them whatsoever. As this project continues, we are going to have these in different locations all over Amarillo.”

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO