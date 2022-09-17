Read full article on original website
Felon Wanted For Allegedly Selling Drugs Arrested in Coachella
A felon with a warrant for selling drugs and suspected of driving under the influence of narcotics Tuesday was arrested in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted about 1:30 p.m. to stop Francisco Romero who was suspected of driving while under the influence in the area of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street, near Augustine Casino, according to a department statement.
Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Shooting Father, Son in Coachella
(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son in Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting, according to Sgt. David Aldrich with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man suspected of confronting Menifee cops with gun released on bond
A 19-year-old man suspected of brandishing a loaded pistol at Menifee police officers investigating a disturbance, prompting one of them to open fire, was out of custody Monday after posting a $35,000 bond. Robert Arres of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center on Friday night on...
Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court
(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam...
Attempted Murder investigation leads to 29 Palms arrest, gun seized
An investigation into a stabbing in Twentynine Palms on September 1st has led to the arrest of a suspect. According to a Sheriff’s press release, Robert L. Prudholme, 33, was arrested for investigation of attempted murder on Thursday, September 15th, at a residence on the 73000 block of Sunnyslope Drive in Twentynine Palms. Prudholme is suspected in a stabbing that left a 37-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
Pretrial Hearings Begin for Man Accused of Gunning Down Acquaintance
Pretrial motions began Monday ahead of jury selection for the trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old acquaintance in Meadowbrook. Stephen John Lindo, 30, of Meadowbrook allegedly killed Michael Louis Hinden of Riverside in October 2020. Lindo is charged with first-degree murder, witness intimidation, a special circumstance...
Palm Springs Domestic Violence Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A 22-year-old Palm Springs man with a lengthy history of domestic violence allegations pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs was charged with four felony counts after his latest arrest Thursday, one each of inflicting corporal injury, stalking, dissuading a witness and vandalism, according to court records. He was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a stay away court order and one of resisting arrest.
Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing
A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a person hospitalized earlier this month in Twentynine Palms. The stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 on the 6300 block of Ocotillo Avenue. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was taken to the High Desert Medical Center by The post Man arrested in connection with Twentynine Palms stabbing appeared first on KESQ.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified
The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street The post 3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
Aunt Turns Surrenders in Connection with 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death
The aunt of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella was behind bars Monday in connection with the child’s death, in a case that has also led to charges against the boy’s mother and grandmother. Miriam Silva, 38, surrendered at the Thermal sheriff’s station around 7 p.m. Thursday,...
Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child.
On September 17, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., Thermal patrol deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in the city of Coachella, referencing a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed a 30-year-old Coachella resident, and his 8-year-old son were in the area, when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle The post Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child. appeared first on KESQ.
Investigators Seek to Identify Man in Animal Shelter Break-in
Sheriff’s investigators Monday were working to identify one of two men suspected of breaking into the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley and stealing three impounded dogs. One suspect, 21-year-old Tymothy Burns Whitney, was arrested Friday on suspicion of breaking and entering and was cited and released...
Thieves Break Into Riverside County Animal Shelter In Jurupa Valley
One man is in custody, one man is still on the run, and 3 dogs are missing following an early morning break-in at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley on September 14th 2022. Authorities have arrested 21 year old Tymothy (sic) Burns Whitney. Whitney know the woman who...
Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Sheriff’s deputies notify residents of offender’s release into the community
Borrego Springs, CA–On August 31, Sheriff’s deputies along with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force went door to door in Borrego Springs to inform the community about a sexually violent predator who will be living in their neighborhood. Michael Martinez is registered as a sex offender...
Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., Thermal Station deputies responded to a report of a major injury collision at Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive in the city of La Quinta. When patrol deputies arrived, they located two vehicles, a white 2009 Nissan Rogue and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango, with significant collision The post Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs
A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning
Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes. Officers allegedly found The post Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
