The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street The post 3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO