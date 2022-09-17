Seattle Parks and Recreation invites community to review Dearborn Play Area Improvement Project

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to meet the project team, review the design and learn about the upcoming construction for the Dearborn Play Area project. Please visit our booth at the Columbia Farmers Market, 37th Ave. S & S Edmunds St., just off Rainier Ave. S, 98118, on Wednesday, September 21, from 3 to 7 p.m.

The project is focused on installing new play equipment and improving access to the play area. SPR anticipates the project will be in construction in spring 2023. The project will have a forest theme with new ‘Nature Play’ play equipment, swings, picnic tables, plus improved accessibility. This design is based on the feedback we heard from our community meeting and two surveys.

Dearborn Park is located at 2919 S Brandon St. on Beacon Hill just north of the Dearborn Park Elementary School and east of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S.

For more information and to see the schematic design please visit http://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/dearborn-park-play-area-renovation or Michelle Whitfield at michelle.whitfield@seattle.gov or 206-465-8492.