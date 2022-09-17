ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Zoria: Age of Shattering - Kickstarter Trailer

Here's your look at the world of Zoria: Age of Shattering, an upcoming tactical RPG. Check out the trailer to learn more about the game, including the story, character abilities, and more. The game is set in a fantasy world of Zoria filled with magic, ancient history, tumultuous politics, and countless mysteries.
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide

There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
IGN

The Best Games and News at Tokyo Game Show 2022 | TGS 2022

We discuss the biggest and best announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2022, as well as the Nintendo Direct and State of Play surrounding it. Experience the booths, statues, and cosplays seen directly from the show floor. In collaboration with IGN Japan's Daniel Robson. #IGN #TGS2022.
IGN

Another Huge Game Company Has Been Hacked - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Hack Attack 2022 continues as another big gaming company suffers a security breach. Star Citizen has now raised over a billion dollars and, no, it still has no release date. And PlayStation still believes games should have a premium launch instead of launching day one into a subscription service.
IGN

Fire Emblem Engage - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition

Fire Emblem Engage is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 20. It will be available in a standard edition as well as a Divine edition, or collector’s edition. It’s available to preorder right now at a handful of retailers (see it at Best Buy). Read on to find out what Fire Emblem Engage is, where you can preorder, and what comes in each edition.
IGN

Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer

Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
IGN

Items and Equipment

You'll discover lots of consumables, pieces of equipment, weapons, and other items in Escape from Tarkov. From dozens and dozens of types of bullets and several healing items to different protections for your body. Getting to know all the equipment in the game can take some time, and knowing which pieces are the better ones, even more.
IGN

Starfall Street

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll show you how to put a stop to this Generation's nefarious team, Team Star in the Starfall Street story.
IGN

Shiny Charizard Wins Biggest Pokémon Regional Tournament Ever

It was a momentous weekend for Pokemon TCG player Piper Lepine, and fans of the Fire-Type Kanto starter, as the player from Minnesota won the Baltimore Pokemon TCG Masters Division Regional Championship with a deck featuring the fan-favorite Charizard. And this wasn’t just any Charizard. It was the new Radiant Charizard from the Pokemon GO set sporting artwork of the fire lizard in its shiny form.
MINNESOTA STATE
IGN

Herba Mystica

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and throughout the region of Paldea, there are a series of special plants that can restore health completely to anyone who eats them. Thes are called Herba Mystica, and devout researcher Arven wants to uncover the mysteries of these botanical wonders. We're here to help document all the Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along the Path of Legends.
ANIMALS
IGN

PlayStation 5 Back In Stock on September 26, 2022

A significant amount of time has passed since the arrival of the PlayStation 5, however, the cutting-edge console still remains incredibly difficult to secure. The justification for this is that it was released during the pandemic and Sony needed to confront a ton of production cuts while fostering this console. Likewise, scalpers have been tormenting the market and have been buying every one of the stocks that drop, making it harder for real purchasers to get their hands on the console.
IGN

Nvidia's Third-Generation of DLSS Is Exclusive to RTX 40 GPUs

Nvidia has confirmed that its third-generation supersampling tech, DLSS, will be available exclusively on its recently-announced RTX 40 series of desktop graphics cards. Nvidia notes that DLSS 3 is exclusive to its just-announced RTX 40 series due to the hardware needed to run the next iteration of its supersampling tech.
IGN

Nvidia Officially Announces the RTX 4090 and 4080 Desktop GPUs

Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. Using Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, which uses the third-generation DLSS, the first GPU is the GeForce RTX 4090, which includes 24GB of G6X memory and is claimed to be two to four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia's previous flagship GPU. The RTX 4090 will cost $1599 and will be released on October 12th.
IGN

Trombone Champ - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Trombone Champ, the trombone-based rhythm music game that is available now on PC. Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?
IGN

LEGO Sets Retiring Soon: Grab These Before They’re Gone

LEGO has released many more sets than it can feasibly keep in stock, so the brick-building company regularly retires its sets. A new batch of LEGO sets is on the chopping block now and will stop being produced in the coming months. You can view the latest list of “retiring soon” sets here, but we’ve hand-picked some of the most popular sets that won’t be around much longer below.
IGN

HBO Max Review

HBO Max retains its vast catalog of movies and zeitgeist-y TV, even if its interface leaves a lot to be desired, and its pricing options aren’t as competitive as other platforms. Before HBO Max makes even more changes, though, we’re taking a crack at reviewing how it stands today.
IGN

GTA 6’s Reveal Was Ruined. Now What? – Unlocked 562

Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay was leaked via a hacker. So now what? What do we think of the return to Vice City? What, if anything, will change about Rockstar's plan to show us the game on their terms. We discuss that as well as Diablo 4's upcoming endgame beta, hands-on impressions from the surprise demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and more!
IGN

Plasma - Reveal Trailer

Plasma is an engineering sandbox. Watch the reveal trailer to see what you can expect with the game, and get ready to unleash your creativity with fun and intuitive robotics, physics, and visual programming tools. Plasma is coming to Steam Early Access in 2023.
IGN

Nvidia RTX 4090 & 4080 Price and Specs Revealed - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. The alleged hacker that leaked around 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto 6, and also targeted Uber, is being investigated by the FBI. EA Motive, the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has announced that it is developing an Iron Man game.
