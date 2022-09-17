Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold in Macomb County, 25k per year for life at stake

LANSING (WWJ) Check your pockets! A winning Lucky For Life ticket, worth $25,000 a year per life, was sold this week in Macomb County.

The Michigan Lottery says someone bought the winning Lucky For Life ticket for Thursday night's drawing (9/15) at a party store in Warren. They have yet to claim their prize.

The winner bought the golden ticket at Happy Days Party Store, on Schoenherr at 14 Mile, this week. The winning ticket matched the five white balls-- 02-18-27-41-45.

They have a choice between an annual payout of $25,000 for 20 years or life (whichever is greater) or collecting a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

If you bought the winning ticket, please contact the Michigan Lottery Players Division at (844) 887-6836 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery Headquarters in Lansing.

The ticket remains valid for one year from the drawing date.

The top prize for Lucky For Life is $1,000 a day for life, which is won by matching all five numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus a Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18.

This is the sixth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year, according to the Michigan Lottery. Tickets cost $2. Drawings take place every night. 97 cents of every dollar spent on lottery tickets goes back to the state School Aid Fund or to future prizes for players or commissions for vendors and retailers. The Michigan Lottery said tickets sales raised more than $ 4 billion for Michigan schools during the 2021 fiscal year.