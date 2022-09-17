ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Villas at the Gin moves forward after zoning change, plan amendment

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzt1y_0hys5HEl00

The Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved both a General Plan amendment and a zoning change for the Villas at the Gin apartment project, clearing the way for it to move on to City Council.

The project, on the southeast corner of Edison Road and Estrella Parkway, is on a 10.2-acre parcel just south of Estrella Gin Business Park, between Sonoran Creek Marketplace and the Maricopa Fire/Medical Administration Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbx2M_0hys5HEl00
Plant Schedule

The request was made by Steward + Reindersma Architecture on behalf of developer Construction Solutions Company.

The General Plan amendment converted the land from employment to high-density residential. The zoning change made the parcel high-density residential instead of light industrial.

The Estrella Gin commercial development at Edison Road and Loma Road has spurred a multi-family residential project adjacent to the project.

Commissioner Ted Yocum said the project is exactly what the area needs.

“I’m all for it,” Yocum said. “Going from light industrial to high-density residential is where we want to go with this land.”

The project will feature a 162-unit multi-family apartment complex with outdoor pool, clubhouse and surface parking. Initial plans call for five three-story buildings of about 40 feet in height with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Two acres will be split into one-acre parcels and rezoned neighborhood commercial, with the intention of using them as commercial pads. One of those is planned to house a business with a drive-through window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46B6q0_0hys5HEl00

The business park recently acquired its first tenant with Maricopa Economic Development Alliance moving in. Nathan Steele, the City’s chief economic development officer, said others are on the way, including potentially the Chamber of Commerce and some City offices.

Estrella Gin sits just south of State Route 238, a mile west of John Wayne Parkway.

As Estrella Gin grows, the new apartment project could provide homes for potential employees in the commercial center, which may include warehouse and industrial uses.

You can watch the whole meeting at this link.

This post Villas at the Gin moves forward after zoning change, plan amendment appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Roers Maricopa apartments get P&Z site plan, elevation approvals

Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday approved site, landscape, photometric and elevation plans for the 200-unit Roers Maricopa apartment project. The 12-acre, multi-story, multi-family project will rise at the […] This post Roers Maricopa apartments get P&Z site plan, elevation approvals appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New member swearing-in, development on Council agenda

Maricopa will have a full City Council again when its newest member, Eric Goettl, is sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. Goettl was selected by council members Tuesday from among 19 […] This post New member swearing-in, development on Council agenda appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

ADOT outlines plans for SR 347/I-10 interchange

The Arizona Department of Transportation, which is studying methods for improving traffic flow at the State Route 347/Interstate 10 interchange, is proposing a diverging-diamond interchange. The decision would have a […] This post ADOT outlines plans for SR 347/I-10 interchange appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Commercial project near Schools in Maricopa

Alpine Development Partners LLC is proposing a commercial development to be known as Maricopa Commercial Center on a site east of Porter Road and south of Honeycutt Road. The vacant property originally as slated for high-density, residential use but has remained undeveloped. The gross area is 3.6 acres in four parcels, and Alpine is requesting the General Plan amendment change of parcel 1, which covers 1.69 acres.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
InMaricopa

City sublets space at Estrella Gin to Chamber of Commerce

Maricopa has another tenant for its space at the Estrella Gin Business Park: the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will join Maricopa Economic Development Alliance as tenants in the city’s […] This post City sublets space at Estrella Gin to Chamber of Commerce appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Space X Rocket takes an early commute through city

A 185-foot-long SpaceX first-stage rocket component, about the height of an 18-story building, made its way through Maricopa this weekend aboard a flatbed truck. The oversize load was seen on Friday, on State Route 238, near mile marker 42, preparing for its early morning venture through Maricopa. EZE Trucking did the work, as the load travelled from its origin in Hawthorne, Calif., to its destination in McGregor, Texas.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Highway work zone safety reminder: Slow down, pay attention

ADOT’s safety message follows I-10 weekend crash near 40th Street.  Arizona drivers: please slow down and stay alert in highway work zones. That’s the message from the Arizona Department of […] This post Highway work zone safety reminder: Slow down, pay attention appeared first on InMaricopa.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Planning#Construction Maintenance
InMaricopa

MUSD board votes to continue performance pay

The Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously Wednesday to continue performance pay for staff who work directly with students. Performance pay increases average $4,000 per year, funds coming […] This post MUSD board votes to continue performance pay appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Council selects Eric Goettl as newest member

The City Council on Tuesday selected Eric Goettl to the panel in a 4-2 final vote over the other finalist, Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bill Robertson. Goettl and Robertson emerged […] This post Council selects Eric Goettl as newest member appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
InMaricopa

Christ’s Church of the Valley to build in Maricopa

A new church could soon be coming to Maricopa. Christ’s Church of the Valley, which was founded in 1982 and has 13 locations Valley-wide from Verrado to Queen Creek, has […] This post Christ’s Church of the Valley to build in Maricopa appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

32 rescued during SR 238 flooding

Amid the heavy rain the Maricopa area endured recently, 32 people, including small children, were rescued during a flood along State Route 238 late last week.  These were not careless […] This post 32 rescued during SR 238 flooding appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
538
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy