Villas at the Gin moves forward after zoning change, plan amendment

The Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday unanimously approved both a General Plan amendment and a zoning change for the Villas at the Gin apartment project, clearing the way for it to move on to City Council.

The project, on the southeast corner of Edison Road and Estrella Parkway, is on a 10.2-acre parcel just south of Estrella Gin Business Park, between Sonoran Creek Marketplace and the Maricopa Fire/Medical Administration Building.

The request was made by Steward + Reindersma Architecture on behalf of developer Construction Solutions Company.

The General Plan amendment converted the land from employment to high-density residential. The zoning change made the parcel high-density residential instead of light industrial.

The Estrella Gin commercial development at Edison Road and Loma Road has spurred a multi-family residential project adjacent to the project.

Commissioner Ted Yocum said the project is exactly what the area needs.

“I’m all for it,” Yocum said. “Going from light industrial to high-density residential is where we want to go with this land.”

The project will feature a 162-unit multi-family apartment complex with outdoor pool, clubhouse and surface parking. Initial plans call for five three-story buildings of about 40 feet in height with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Two acres will be split into one-acre parcels and rezoned neighborhood commercial, with the intention of using them as commercial pads. One of those is planned to house a business with a drive-through window.

The business park recently acquired its first tenant with Maricopa Economic Development Alliance moving in. Nathan Steele, the City’s chief economic development officer, said others are on the way, including potentially the Chamber of Commerce and some City offices.

Estrella Gin sits just south of State Route 238, a mile west of John Wayne Parkway.

As Estrella Gin grows, the new apartment project could provide homes for potential employees in the commercial center, which may include warehouse and industrial uses.

You can watch the whole meeting at this link.

This post Villas at the Gin moves forward after zoning change, plan amendment appeared first on InMaricopa .