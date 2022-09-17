Read full article on original website
7 Most Fuel-Efficient Used Compact SUVs According to Consumer Reports
As fuel prices continue to rise, it's essential to know which vehicles are fuel-efficient. Here are 7 used compact SUVs to consider.
4 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek
Here's a look at the top four categories and features that Consumer Reports enjoyed in its overview of the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek.
Do Car Headlight Restoration Kits Actually Work? Here’s What Consumer Reports Found
When car headlights lose their luster and become foggy, headlight restoration kits are a cheaper alternative than a body shop.
Illegal “Deleted” Ram Diesel Owner Wants It Crushed Rather Than Comply
The owner of this diesel defeat Ram 2500 pickup had a choice between compliance or crushing. He chose crushing.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Order Banks Are Already Closing
Hurry, you're running out of time to place your 202 Ford Maverick order. The order books for the 2023 Ford Maverick could be closing today!
7 Best Midsize SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
Shopping for a midsize SUV? You're in luck. Read more here to get the inside scoop on U.S. News' best midsize SUVs of 2022.
Ford’s CEO Reportedly Thinks the Cadillac Lyriq Didn’t Take It ‘Far Enough’
Here's a look at the CEO of Ford's controversial comments on the design of the Cadillac Lyriq full-size luxury electric SUV model.
Where Does the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Fit in Its Vehicle Segment?
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport is very different from its rivals. Here's what you need to know about the small off-road SUV.
Should You Daily Drive an S197 Mustang?
The S197 Ford Mustang is a solid prospect for shoppers who want practicality and muscle in a retro package. However, if you drive through snow, you should think twice.
8 Best Used Luxury Hybrid SUVs Under $30,000 According to KBB
For budget-conscious, environmentally-friendly, and premium-focused drivers, here are the eight best used luxury hybrid SUV models highlighted by Kelley Blue Book.
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Has 1 Huge Advantage Over the 2023 Honda CR-V
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 could be a better buy than the 2023 Honda CR-V. Here's what you need to know.
Will There Be an AWD 2024 Ford Mustang?
The 2024 Ford Mustang will not offer AWD in the current lineup. Instead, all of the seventh-gen Mustangs will send power to the rear wheels.
5 of Our Favorite Features on the 2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum
We have the 2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum trim, which comes with a bevy of standard features. Here are five of our favorites.
The First-Gen Toyota Tundra Is Still a Great Truck
As a full-size truck, the Toyota Tundra has long been the choice for some pickup buyers. Is the first-gen actually that good?
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V is better? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid.
Is FWD Good in the Snow?
Front-wheel drive (FWD) cars tend to be cheaper, and lighter than all-wheel drive vehicles. Furthermore, rear-wheel drive cars are better suited to fair weather driving than FWD.
The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB
Here's a look at the 2007 Toyota Highlander midsize SUV model and its pros and cons as a used SUV option on the automotive market.
Ford ‘Megazilla’ What Is It?
Ford just filed for a "Megazilla" trademark. We think we know what this is.
The Cheapest Luxury SUV Lease Deals for September 2022
The cheapest luxury SUV lease deals for September 2022 include the Buick Encore GX, Cadillac XT4 Luxury, and the Buick Enclave Essence.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Tops 2023 VW Tiguan in Many Key Areas
See how the RAV4 has a wide array of advantages over the Tiguan in this 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 VW Tiguan head-to-head comparison.
