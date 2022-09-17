ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide participation in high school sports down 4 percent since 2018

By Zach Shugan
 5 days ago

There’s little concern about the quality of high school sports, but the quantity of students participating is still on the decline.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the National Federation of State High School Associations conducted its annual survey on participation in sports , and numbers decreased nationwide once again.

The total number of students across the country participating in high school sports went down four percent since the last survey in 2018-19, which showed a .5% decrease from the year prior.

Participation in California has dropped slightly since the state reached a record high in 2020 , but it still has the second highest numbers of any state behind Texas. There’s a steep drop-off following Texas and California, with Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois rounding out the top five.

The full top ten is below, and a more detailed breakdown of the survey can be found here .

Texas - 846,161

California - 762,823

Ohio - 378,354

Pennsylvania - 315,097

Illinois - 314,839

New York - 313,404

Florida - 291,504

Michigan - 271,423

New Jersey - 264,139

Massachusetts - 215,848

