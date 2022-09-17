ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Fish and Game reports mountain lion sighting in Garden City, Boise. Here’s what to know

By Mia Maldonado
 5 days ago

Idaho Fish and Game said in a press release Friday that Garden City and West Boise residents reported a mountain lion in their neighborhoods between Monday and Wednesday this week.

Fish and Game confirmed it via video taken from at least two residential doorbell cameras, which captured the animal wandering in yards.

Mountain lion sightings in and around Boise, especially near the Foothills, are not unusual, and the release said wildlife managers do not believe the sighting is a risk to public safety. Fish and Game said it has not received reports of the animal since early Wednesday.

“This mountain lion was behaving as we would expect it to: appearing to travel through the area at night or the early morning hours, avoiding people, and not causing any conflicts that we are aware of,” Matt O’Connell, regional conservation officer, said in the release. “When we have wildlife show up in urban settings like this, the ideal situation is that the animal moves on to a more suitable area on its own without conflict.”

Fish and Game said public safety is its primary concern, and it will not intervene unless there is the potential for dangerous encounters.

“Mountain lions frequently use river corridors as travel routes,” the release said. “ ... Mountain lions will occasionally travel through the Boise River corridor and be spotted in town. Problems rarely arise as long as they keep passing through and exhibit ‘normal’ mountain lion behavior, which appears to be the case here. ”

Safety tips from Fish and Game if you see a mountain lion

  • Never run away. The animal’s instinct is to chase and catch what it perceives as prey.
  • Never turn your back. Face them and make yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream, since a high-pitched sound may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.
  • Back away slowly while maintaining eye contact with the animal.
  • Use bear spray, an air horn-like noise device and a bright flashlight as safety equipment.
  • If attacked, fight back.
  • Use your senses. Use a light to see your surroundings well. Be careful about using headphones outdoors.

Boise and Garden City residents should report any mountain lion sightings to Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office at 208-465-8465, or 208-854-8954 after business hours.

