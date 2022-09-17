ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Researchers studying algae-filled waters in Cape Coral to identify impacts on human health

By Claire Lavezzorio
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Researchers want to know how harmful algae blooms impact our health.

A study is being performed in Cape Coral and researchers from Florida Atlantic University are looking for 30 new volunteers.

“We don’t know if the body stores those toxins over time or if it clears those toxins. We don’t know. And that’s why they’re doing the study,” said Dr. Shirley Gordon, who’s leading the study at Florida Atlantic University.

Researchers know there are acute effects of algae exposure, like respiratory irritation. But it’s unclear how long-term exposure can affect the body.

The study will take place on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Each session will take 15-30 minutes and will be held at the City of Cape Coral’s Public Works Department, located at 815 Nicholas Parkway East. There is no cost to participate, and you will receive up to $25 in gift cards for participating in the study. Walk-ins are welcome, as there is no deadline to apply.

To participate, you must be:

  • 18 years of age or older.
  • Able to read and understand English.

If selected, you will be asked to participate in two data collection sessions: (1) when algae are not blooming and (2) during an algae bloom.

At each session, you will be asked to:

  • Complete a short survey.
  • Provide a nasal swab, urine, and blood sample to test for algal toxins.

Research is being conducted by scientists at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Nursing and Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Study locations include Cape Coral, Stuart, and communities around Lake Okeechobee, including Clewiston and Indiantown.

You may withdraw from the study at any time without penalty.

You can call or text at 561-297-4631 or via email at NurHAB@health.fau.edu to learn more.

