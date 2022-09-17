Read full article on original website
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
WSFA
River Region United Way sets goal to raise $4M by year’s end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region United Way needs the community’s help to raise $4 million by the end of this year. Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery county are the five areas served by the nonprofit organization. For 99 years, the nonprofit works with 42 community agency partners.
WSFA
Montgomery councilman concerned about youth gang activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Facebook Live video of two young men showing off an assault rifle was so concerning that Montgomery Councilman Oronde Mitchell played it publicly at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “They were throwing up gang signs, and it was brought to my attention, and I want...
Alabama sheriff’s office searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
WSFA
Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live. The hit-and-run happened just...
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair. “Detectives […]
Police investigating social media post threatening to kill Black people at Alabama fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at the Lee County Fair, and are providing extra officers for the event next month as a heightened security measure. The department said Tuesday it was told about the post on Monday and is attempting to identify...
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
WATCH: Plane lands on Alabama highway
(This article originally reported the location as Phenix City — the plane landed in Smiths Station.) UPDATE 9/19/2022 6:40 p.m.: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the right westbound lane of U.S. 280, near mile marker 117 in Lee County, is currently blocked following the emergency landing of a small airplane. ALEA officials said […]
WSFA
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
WSFA
Technology convention for students held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North American Network Operators Group, or NANOG, held a technology convention at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl for students interested in the industry. NANOG’s program, NANOG U, has been offered around the country every fall and spring since 2019. Executive director of NANOG, Edward McNair,...
wtvy.com
Missing Coffee County man found dead from motorcycle crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County man that was reported missing was found after police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Wednesday. According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Elba Police Department responded to a call at around 11:00 a.m. on September 21 from a landowner who located a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash site was on Hickman Avenue, just inside the Elba City limits.
WTVM
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
WSFA
Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST. Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate...
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
WSFA
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
