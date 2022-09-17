Senior campaign advisor for Rep. Donalds involved in multiple confrontations on camera

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Disturbing videos sent to ABC7 reveal U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds and his senior campaign advisor involved in two separate confrontations.

One of the videos shows Donalds fighting with a Collier County school board candidate on primary election night.

The others show multiple angles of a confrontation involving Donalds campaign aide and the husband of the Collier School Board Candidate Kelly Lichter. There are more than half a dozen different videos and camera angles involving two different arguments.

Both of the incidents center on the school board candidate Lichter who is suing Donald’s wife.

One video shows Donalds and his senior campaign advisor Larry Wilcoxon surrounding Lichter who eventually tries to leave but the congressman follows her and clearly appears angry over a lawsuit involving his wife.

He is seen clapping his hands together and shouting. Wilcoxson and another man try to stop him before they discover they’re being recorded.

A Donalds office staffer saw the video and ABC7 made multiple requests to speak to the Congressman who didn’t make himself available.

Instead his staff sent an email that didn’t answer any questions about the arguments.

Democratic challenger Cindy Banyai did comment after seeing the videos.

“Was that Byron Donalds threatening a woman to a fight in a public place?” Banyai asked.

On September 7th another incident occurred involving Donald’s Senior Campaign Advisor Larry Wilcoxon who erupted during a Collier County Republican Executive Committee meeting.

He had to be restrained by a deputy and others after Lichter’s husband Nick says Wilcoxon lunged at him in a room filled with republicans.

“I am grateful to Sergeant Depaolo, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the brave veterans at the VFW for protecting me.” Nick Lichter said.

Donalds is seen on the videos stepping in to pull his aide away from the chaos. A person in the crowd can be heard saying this is bad.

The congressman was supposed to hold a town hall meeting on Fort Myers beach the same day but he canceled and attended the explosive meeting.

A person in the room could be heard shouting for Donalds to fire Wilcoxson.

Again Donalds refused to comment.

“I guess he really is the new face of the Republican Party, full of bullying behavior” Banyai said.

Banyai said she believes Donalds should apologize for the scenes.

“I think that is the least that he owes the woman he was intimidating and the people of Southwest Florida,” she concluded.