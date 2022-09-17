ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Security service begins active threat response training

By Ryan Matthey
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4Opb_0hys30FF00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement across the Las Vegas valley is frequently forced to prioritize which incidents they respond to due to short staffing, but security officers may help to fill in that gap.

Security service, Protective Force International (PFI) , began training 14 of its officers on active threat response this week through a program that Bill Norvell, Controlled F.O.R.C.E master international instructor, teaches across the country.

The goal is to prepare security officers to respond to service calls, like rowdy intoxicated tourists, violent gang activity, homeless squatter confrontations, and other service calls, that could take law enforcement longer to address. It’s training not mandated through PFI’s justice academy.

“Less force utilized, more technique, more control. It’s all about getting the bad guys under control,” said Norvell. “We can’t sit back and wait. They need somebody to come help them now. You can’t wait 10, 15 minutes, 30 minutes. We got to be ready to push the threat safely and efficiently.”

Throughout the week, Norvell and the 14 security officers worked on techniques and practices that aim to minimize excessive force and safely control criminal subjects in relevant situations.

Friday, those drills and training were put to the test in an abandoned business complex near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

“We told them about being prepared for that sudden attack, that sudden assault from somebody else, protecting themselves or another party in what they believe is use of force against them,” said Norvell.

The training, not seen anywhere else across Southern Nevada, according to PFI CEO and Chief Jonathan Alvarez, is intended to reinforce “higher standards for security” that stereotypically may not be associated with the profession.

“People usually think that security is untrained and unkept, and most of the time, 80% of them are,” said Alvarez. “Putting standards and higher standards within our industry only promote the ability to respond to circumstances and critical incidents a lot better.”

He said no security officers are given this opportunity.

Those wanting the training must first pass a written test, oral board, law examination, and background check.

More training is expected in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nevada Current

Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction.  The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Service#Security Officers#No Security#Pfi
8 News Now

$120M Project Reimagine underway along Boulder Highway in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project Reimagine has entered its pre-construction phase in Henderson, along Boulder Highway. The project starts at Wagon Wheel Drive and continues seven and a half miles past Gibson Road. Scot Martin a former police captain with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, now a private investigator, said he is excited to […]
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Medical DUI

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical marijuana, a crash, and a possible conviction of years behind bars. A nightmare one local combat veteran says he lived through, coming face-to-face with our state's per se laws. Our News 3's Lauren Clark dug into this topic and tells us why some fear...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy