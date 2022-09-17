Security service begins active threat response training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement across the Las Vegas valley is frequently forced to prioritize which incidents they respond to due to short staffing, but security officers may help to fill in that gap.

Security service, Protective Force International (PFI) , began training 14 of its officers on active threat response this week through a program that Bill Norvell, Controlled F.O.R.C.E master international instructor, teaches across the country.

The goal is to prepare security officers to respond to service calls, like rowdy intoxicated tourists, violent gang activity, homeless squatter confrontations, and other service calls, that could take law enforcement longer to address. It’s training not mandated through PFI’s justice academy.

“Less force utilized, more technique, more control. It’s all about getting the bad guys under control,” said Norvell. “We can’t sit back and wait. They need somebody to come help them now. You can’t wait 10, 15 minutes, 30 minutes. We got to be ready to push the threat safely and efficiently.”

Throughout the week, Norvell and the 14 security officers worked on techniques and practices that aim to minimize excessive force and safely control criminal subjects in relevant situations.

Friday, those drills and training were put to the test in an abandoned business complex near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road.

“We told them about being prepared for that sudden attack, that sudden assault from somebody else, protecting themselves or another party in what they believe is use of force against them,” said Norvell.

The training, not seen anywhere else across Southern Nevada, according to PFI CEO and Chief Jonathan Alvarez, is intended to reinforce “higher standards for security” that stereotypically may not be associated with the profession.

“People usually think that security is untrained and unkept, and most of the time, 80% of them are,” said Alvarez. “Putting standards and higher standards within our industry only promote the ability to respond to circumstances and critical incidents a lot better.”

He said no security officers are given this opportunity.

Those wanting the training must first pass a written test, oral board, law examination, and background check.

More training is expected in the coming months.

