Sewickley, PA

Proposed development in Sewickley clears borough hurdle, permits still required

By Michael DiVittorio
 5 days ago
A proposed development along Locust Place in Sewickley is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Former office buildings in what is colloquially called Sewickley Village are being renovated into chef-owned restaurants, a listening lounge and an apartment, among other developments.

Council unanimously voted Sept. 13 to approve a conditional use application for the project. A public hearing took place at the meeting shortly before the vote.

“I have toured the site and it looks like a unique and exciting concept,” council President Cynthia Mullins said after the meeting. “It’s becoming more and more obvious that diners want the option to hang out and eat outside. The courtyard design will provide a nice gathering space. As a gardener, I hope there is plenty greenery.”

The development is the dream of Sam DiBattista, owner of Vivo Kitchen; former borough planning commissioner and parking authority member David Saint-Jacques; and resident Chuck Hammel, president of the Pitt Ohio trucking company.

The idea is to create a “village within a village” and divide the site into five sections, according to project documents.

One section would include a multi-family apartment and lobby/common area. Another would house a private club for events, while part of three sections would have two sit-down restaurants.

Plans also include a small retail space and a take-out restaurant. Total lot area is listed at 10,200 square feet.

Its landscape plan includes the use of several hydrangeas as well as boxwood, feather reed grass, coral bells and other plants.

The courtyard area in the center of the property was called a “urban retreat” and green space that “encourages an improved sense of community and supports collaborative efforts to creating and offering goods and services to the Sewickley community,” according to project documents.

DiBattista said the conditional use approval clears the way for them to obtain building permits within the next week or two.

They hope to start reconstruction sometime in October.

The goal is to have at least one restaurant and another business open by the start of next year.

“That made us feel good,” DiBattista said of council’s approval. “It made us feel like we were doing something meaningful.”

Vivo Kitchen has been in Sewickley for 12 years. DiBattista said the borough could benefit from a new commercial area.

“It’s been interesting to watch how the demographics are changing,” he said. “It looks like we’re getting a younger demographic coming in from the bigger cities. Probably the tech industry’s driving that. There’s a lot of CEOs, CFOs, of various industries that end up living here.

“They’re a little younger and looking for some interesting experiences in their own town. I’ve watched that happen over the 12 years that we’ve been here with the restaurant. It’s kind of fun to watch.

“We’re just trying to have some vision and have some fun with new ideas that hopefully will enhance what’s happening here in Sewickley already.”

The Locust Place property was acquired in 2020; however, the covid-19 pandemic shuttered a lot of the prep work.

New utilities have since been installed and some of the properties have been gutted for renovation.

DiBattista estimates the development cost at around several million dollars, including the nearly $1.1 million to purchase the site.

Another stormwater management plan is not required because there is no additional impervious surface, and the project does not exceed a quarter-acre of land disturbance, project documents read.

One confirmed business is the Torogoz Contemporary Latin Cookery run by Julio Peraza, former executive chef at the Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel.

Council at its July meeting unanimously voted to transfer a liquor license from Manjianghong Inc. in Pittsburgh to the proposed restaurant at 519 Locust Place.

“This is a family-owned business,” the chef said at the time. “This is a great opportunity not only for my wife and my two daughters, but to create something really special.”

DiBattista said the other sit-down restaurant will be a MoonLit Burgers with chief Derek Stevens, and the take-out spot will be a ramen noodle bar.

The retail space is earmarked for music, stereo equipment and related merchandise.

Mullins said she likes the variety of foods proposed at the site.

“We are fortunate to have another top-flight chef bringing fresh authentic Latin cuisine to Sewickley,” she said. “In addition, it will be fantastic to have a noodle house within walking distance.”

Other council members did not respond to emails seeking comment.

