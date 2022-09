GARRETTSVILLE — "The Chase" is now halfway through. The first chase, anyway, as the Vikings hunt their first league title in girls soccer. While longtime Portage County League, Portage Trail Conference and now Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference rival Garfield gave Waterloo a stern test at JAG Field Wednesday night, the Vikings emerged with a 3-1 victory thanks to a pair of second-half goals, thus finishing their first turn through league play with a 6-0-1 mark.

WATERLOO, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO