Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kyma.com
Wrapping up the final day of summer, expecting humidity and some scattered showers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today marks the last day of the summer season and temperatures continue to remain cooler than normal. Deep moisture is now in place bringing in an increase in rain chances across Arizona. Heavier rainfall is possible toward the Northeast and East of Yuma however, lower...
kyma.com
Rapid moisture increase with slight rain chances
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A surge of moisture increases across Arizona today, bringing humid conditions to Yuma counties. Wednesday and Thursday is the greater potential for some showers and thunderstorms within our area. Heavy rainfall potential is possible, but mainly for the higher elevations, there's a Flood Watch that...
kyma.com
Moisture and rain chances are expected to make a comeback for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today, we will stay nice and dry with our conditions before more moisture returns, with an increase in rain chances for the Desert Southwest. Our dew points are on the rise especially for Yuma counties, as we will experience very humid conditions by the middle of the week.
kyma.com
El Centro perform emergency sewer repairs
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Tuesday, September 20, the City of El Centro is hard at work on sewer repairs. Straightaway, the repairs are happening on the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Euclid Avenue. In any case, expect heavy traffic along Imperial in the southbound direction as you approach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Living structure on fire near Julieanna’s Cafe
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Smoke was seen blowing out of an area just east of the Avenue B Walmart. YCSO and Rural Metro responded to a structure fire at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to Rural Metro fire chief, Martin Mendez, the fire is out but currently working on...
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Buddha
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week Buddha!. Buddha is a 10-year-old senior male pit bull terrier who is an absolute gem. He is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and gets along great with other dogs. Being an older dog, Buddha has a very calm...
kyma.com
City of El Centro opportunity to serve. Vacancies coming soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has two scheduled vacancies with term expiring on October 3, 2026. For further context, applications can be obtained from the City Clerk's office, located at City Hall, 1275 Main St. However, you can also print off the application at www.cityofelcentro.org.
kyma.com
AWC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with upcoming events
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) started off celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on the San Luis and Somerton campuses on September 15 and will bring more events/activities to the Yuma campus. Here are the upcoming events for students, staff and faculty:. Piñata Making – Monday, Sept. 26,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Military Matters: US Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elijah Chappell
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elijah Chappell of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Chappell is an embarkation specialist who has been in service for 15 months and prepares gear and supplies for movement to support the Marine Corps and joint forces.
kyma.com
City council adopts firework ordinance, regulations go into effect in 30 days
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A firework ordinance was approved by Yuma City Council this evening, meaning new regulations regarding the use of fireworks will go into effect in 30 days. For many years, all fireworks were illegal for just anyone to use. According to Arizona state law, firecrackers, sparklers...
FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #398 Yuma hosted a fundraiser today for the Palmcroft elementary crossguard who died after she was struck by a vehicle while on the job. The post FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses appeared first on KYMA.
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
IC Board of Supervisors to hold off-site meeting in Calipatria
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a series of off-site meetings. The meeting will be an open session and will take place in each supervisorial districts throughout the year. Furthermore, this meeting will give Imperial County residents the opportunity...
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
kyma.com
Brawley Police Department investigate alleged child abduction
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Brawley Police Department (BPD) received two calls. Accordingly, through a press release, the calls were in regards to a subject, allegedly attempting to lure children. Furthermore, the reported incidents occurred in the afternoon hours near the 600 block of...
kyma.com
IV Jewish Community to celebrate holidays in person
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, Congregation Beth Jacob, the Jewish Community of the Imperial Valley, will begin their Rosh Hashanah celebrations. This is the first time since 2019 that they will celebrate their most important holidays in person rather than online. According to a press release,...
kyma.com
Deadly hit-and-run case against elderly man is dismissed, ruled incompetent
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a shocking turn inside a Yuma County Superior courtroom, the man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of another man has been let go of his charges. 88-year-old Hector Contreras walked out of court Tuesday morning a...
kyma.com
Board of Supervisors and Registrar of Voters honor democracy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial Board of Supervisors held their off-site meeting in Calipatria. Not only that, the Board and their Registrar of Voters, Linsey Dale, invited Imperial County (IC) residents to join them in a nonpartisan effort to highlight the importance of voting.
Comments / 0