Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Rapid moisture increase with slight rain chances

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A surge of moisture increases across Arizona today, bringing humid conditions to Yuma counties. Wednesday and Thursday is the greater potential for some showers and thunderstorms within our area. Heavy rainfall potential is possible, but mainly for the higher elevations, there's a Flood Watch that...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

El Centro perform emergency sewer repairs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Tuesday, September 20, the City of El Centro is hard at work on sewer repairs. Straightaway, the repairs are happening on the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Euclid Avenue. In any case, expect heavy traffic along Imperial in the southbound direction as you approach...
EL CENTRO, CA
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Living structure on fire near Julieanna’s Cafe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Smoke was seen blowing out of an area just east of the Avenue B Walmart. YCSO and Rural Metro responded to a structure fire at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to Rural Metro fire chief, Martin Mendez, the fire is out but currently working on...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Buddha

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week Buddha!. Buddha is a 10-year-old senior male pit bull terrier who is an absolute gem. He is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and gets along great with other dogs. Being an older dog, Buddha has a very calm...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

City of El Centro opportunity to serve. Vacancies coming soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has two scheduled vacancies with term expiring on October 3, 2026. For further context, applications can be obtained from the City Clerk's office, located at City Hall, 1275 Main St. However, you can also print off the application at www.cityofelcentro.org.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

AWC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with upcoming events

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) started off celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on the San Luis and Somerton campuses on September 15 and will bring more events/activities to the Yuma campus. Here are the upcoming events for students, staff and faculty:. Piñata Making – Monday, Sept. 26,...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Military Matters: US Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elijah Chappell

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elijah Chappell of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Chappell is an embarkation specialist who has been in service for 15 months and prepares gear and supplies for movement to support the Marine Corps and joint forces.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

City council adopts firework ordinance, regulations go into effect in 30 days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A firework ordinance was approved by Yuma City Council this evening, meaning new regulations regarding the use of fireworks will go into effect in 30 days. For many years, all fireworks were illegal for just anyone to use. According to Arizona state law, firecrackers, sparklers...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

IC Board of Supervisors to hold off-site meeting in Calipatria

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors will host a series of off-site meetings. The meeting will be an open session and will take place in each supervisorial districts throughout the year. Furthermore, this meeting will give Imperial County residents the opportunity...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Brawley Police Department investigate alleged child abduction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Brawley Police Department (BPD) received two calls. Accordingly, through a press release, the calls were in regards to a subject, allegedly attempting to lure children. Furthermore, the reported incidents occurred in the afternoon hours near the 600 block of...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

IV Jewish Community to celebrate holidays in person

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, Congregation Beth Jacob, the Jewish Community of the Imperial Valley, will begin their Rosh Hashanah celebrations. This is the first time since 2019 that they will celebrate their most important holidays in person rather than online. According to a press release,...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Board of Supervisors and Registrar of Voters honor democracy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, September 20, the Imperial Board of Supervisors held their off-site meeting in Calipatria. Not only that, the Board and their Registrar of Voters, Linsey Dale, invited Imperial County (IC) residents to join them in a nonpartisan effort to highlight the importance of voting.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

