Wave 3
Man facing charges in connection to Hikes Lane shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide at 3344 Hikes Lane. Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in jail court on Wednesday with two charges of murder and one charge of tampering with evidence. His arrest slip stated that he is the...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
Wave 3
New video gives Hillview police clue into who may have set string of suspicious fires
BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - A week after someone set a string of suspicious fires across northern Bullitt County, new surveillance video has given Hillview police a lead in the case. The fires were set on Sept. 12 at three locations across the county. One was set at Doors Etc....
Wave 3
Man arrested for double shooting that killed 1 man, injured another
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after he was accused of killing one man and injuring another in a double shooting at Iroquois Park back in July. On July 7, officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on reports...
Wave 3
Suspect in Algonquin Parkway fatal DUI crash in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly DUI crash got support from the victim’s family in court. Devyn Brock, 24, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. His bond was kept at $200,000, but Brock can be released from jail if ten percent is able to be posted.
Wave 3
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from crash that injured four people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a crash scene that injured four people on Aug. 30 on Dixie Highway. The arrest report states that police attempted a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III, going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police turned on emergency equipment, but then turned it off after Risen continued to drive at a high rate of speed.
WLKY.com
Man who killed woman in Radcliff right after his prison release sentenced 70 years
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A convicted felon murdered a woman just two months after he was released from prison. Now, he's going back behind bars. Angela Kerr was shot and killed at a Radcliff home on March 12, 2021. "She was a loving, kind person. Heart of gold, sometimes...
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
wdrb.com
Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
Wave 3
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vine Grove Police Department is advising the community to lock their car doors after multiple car break-ins on Edgebrook Drive. According to a Facebook post made by Vine Grove Police, the department is working multiple car break-ins and two separate thefts of automobiles. Officers say they...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just opening up more wounds': Louisville mother calls for peace after deadly shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De Shanta Edwards wears a photo of her son Donte around her neck. She has his heartbeat on a CD. "He was the life of the family," she said. "You would see him, you would just smile. He was that goofy child. He gave back to the community. His football team loves him."
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man caught on video setting first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview police are retracing the footsteps of a man caught on video setting the first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County. New surveillance video shows the moment the man lit a camper and two box trucks on fire at a business on North Williams Lane. See photos below.
wdrb.com
2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
Man ejected from vehicle in downtown crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown traffic incident involving an officer. A department spokesperson said an officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway when his cruiser collided with a car. They said a man driving that vehicle was ejected. He...
