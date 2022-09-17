ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Wave 3

Man facing charges in connection to Hikes Lane shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide at 3344 Hikes Lane. Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in jail court on Wednesday with two charges of murder and one charge of tampering with evidence. His arrest slip stated that he is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in Algonquin Parkway fatal DUI crash in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a deadly DUI crash got support from the victim’s family in court. Devyn Brock, 24, is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. His bond was kept at $200,000, but Brock can be released from jail if ten percent is able to be posted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from crash that injured four people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a crash scene that injured four people on Aug. 30 on Dixie Highway. The arrest report states that police attempted a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III, going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police turned on emergency equipment, but then turned it off after Risen continued to drive at a high rate of speed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vine Grove Police Department is advising the community to lock their car doors after multiple car break-ins on Edgebrook Drive. According to a Facebook post made by Vine Grove Police, the department is working multiple car break-ins and two separate thefts of automobiles. Officers say they...
VINE GROVE, KY
wdrb.com

2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY

