Yonkers celebrates opening of first sensory garden at Grant Park

The City of Yonkers celebrated the opening of their first ever sensory garden, located at Grant Park.

The garden features an array of plants, flowers, herbs and trees that are accessible for touch, sight, taste, smell and sound.

“We are always a city where we're going to put people first and that is what we see today,” says Yonkers Councilwoman Shanae Williams. “We are putting children with disabilities and families with disabilities first by making them feel included in our parks by creating this space for them."

Officials say this is the first of multiple phases planned to plant and install multi-sensory features in the park.