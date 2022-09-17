ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers celebrates opening of first sensory garden at Grant Park

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xZim_0hys0zSK00

The City of Yonkers celebrated the opening of their first ever sensory garden, located at Grant Park.

The garden features an array of plants, flowers, herbs and trees that are accessible for touch, sight, taste, smell and sound.

“We are always a city where we're going to put people first and that is what we see today,” says Yonkers Councilwoman Shanae Williams. “We are putting children with disabilities and families with disabilities first by making them feel included in our parks by creating this space for them."

Officials say this is the first of multiple phases planned to plant and install multi-sensory features in the park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yonkers, NY
Lifestyle
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Park#Sensory Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News 12

Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley

The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
PORT JERVIS, NY
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy