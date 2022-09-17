ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles

Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
ClutchPoints

Mitchell Trubisky bluntly highlights what needs to stop amid Steelers’ offensive woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to build on their Week 1 come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, as they returned home for Week 2 only to lose to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair, 17-14. Mitchell Trubisky was not happy with the way the Steelers’ offense flowed against the Patriots, and he made that clear with some honest takes on what should change soon for Pittsburgh.
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury

Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
ClutchPoints

2 major fixes Raiders must make to get back on track after 0-2 start in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of money this offseason to attempt and create a Super Bowl contender. They were coming off a season in which they reached the playoffs for just the second time in the last decade. Offensively, they are chalk full of talent, led by QB Derek Carr. The Raiders have […] The post 2 major fixes Raiders must make to get back on track after 0-2 start in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
ClutchPoints

‘We got our a—s kicked’: Titans coach Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on blowout loss vs. Bills

This is a night the entire Tennessee Titans organization would like to forget. After a close 21-20 defeat against the New York Giants in Week 1, the Titans were laughed out of the stadium by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs raining fire on the Titans backline. The Titans looked out […] The post ‘We got our a—s kicked’: Titans coach Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on blowout loss vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ John Harbaugh throws cold water on Lamar Jackson injury concerns

There was one thing that stood out about star quarterback Lamar Jackson during Baltimore Ravens’ practice on Wednesday: the star quarterback was wearing a padded sleeve on his arm. Immediately, speculation emerged about a potential elbow injury for Jackson. It didn’t take long for Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to address those rumors, and he […] The post Ravens’ John Harbaugh throws cold water on Lamar Jackson injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
