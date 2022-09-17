‘The Real Love Boat’ Reveals Cheesy Opening Credits Sung By Hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell (TV News Roundup)

Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review
The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”
‘Bachelorette’ Stars Gabby & Rachel on Cheating, Texting Scandals & Tino’s Treatment on the Finale
“The Bachelorette” Season 19 began with leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both in seemingly happy relationships, with each only having one suitor left — for Rachel, it was Tino Franco; and for Gabby, it was Erich Schwer. Both women were hoping for proposals and they got them. But their fairytale endings were short-lived, as off-camera scandals soon ensued.
Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty on His ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cameo: ‘I’m Not in the Business of Explaining Myself’ (EXCLUSIVE)
School is back in session at “Abbott Elementary,” this time with high-profile guest stars such Leslie Odom Jr. and … Gritty, the famous mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers. The fuzzy orange hockey supporter plays himself in the Season 2 premiere, titled “Development Day.” Janine, the second grade...
Harry Styles’ 15-Night Run at Madison Square Garden Celebrated With Banner Dedication, Feather Boas for All
Madison Square Garden marked the end of Harry Styles’ 15-night run at the venue by installing a permanent banner to mark the accomplishment. The artist’s “Love On Tour” residency played between August 20 through September 21, with Styles taking days off in between performances to appear at Venice and Toronto film festivals. Fans were rewarded on the final night (Wednesday, Sept. 21) with feather boas for all. The banner presentation was anchored CBS host Gayle King during the encore. Styles joins Billy Joel and Phish in the rafters of the Garden, which seats more than 18,000. On the nights when...
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
