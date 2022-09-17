Read full article on original website
Catherine Baker
4d ago
he's a real tool, he wants to use ADHD AS HIS REASON FOR DEMESTIC ABUSE , Spare me, I could care less what excuse he uses. He is guilty of murdering Jeff, that is what's on his charge now. murder... not DEMESTIC charge.
Court names lawyers for official in Vegas reporter killing
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A local elected official got court-appointed attorneys during his arraignment on Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, stood in court...
Las Vegas hotel security officer dies after accused murderer shoves him to ground, police say
A man is accused of murdering a Las Vegas security officer after pushing him to the ground in an incident not reported until a grand jury indicted the suspect Tuesday.
Clark County seeks removal of public administrator accused of murder
Following the arraignment of an elected official accused of murdering a local journalist, the county is taking action to have him removed from public office.
Las Vegas man accused of killing mother was released from prison just months ago
The Las Vegas man accused of stabbing his mother to death was released from prison just months before police arrested him on a murder charge last week, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
news3lv.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Medical DUI
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical marijuana, a crash, and a possible conviction of years behind bars. A nightmare one local combat veteran says he lived through, coming face-to-face with our state's per se laws. Our News 3's Lauren Clark dug into this topic and tells us why some fear...
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of shooting 5 at Las Vegas birthday party was tackled by partygoers, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Birthday partygoers tackled and held down a suspected shooter until police arrived, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Alberto Santacruz faces five charges of attempted murder, five charges of battery, two charges of discharging a gun and charges of a prohibited person owning a gun and drug possession in connection with the shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 18.
fox10phoenix.com
Former San Quentin prison guard pleads guilty to smuggling cell phones, bribery
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. - A former San Quentin prison guard and three others pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that they took bribes and smuggled cell phones into the prison and used an inmate on Death Row as their go-between, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Former correctional officer Keith Christopher,...
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
kmvt
Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14. Once there, officers said...
Las Vegas man sentenced to three years after illegally obtaining unemployment cards
A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Tuesday to three years and five months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with the illegal possession of unemployment benefit cards.
‘I saw tremendous rage,’ Clark County employee says of boss accused of Las Vegas journalist’s murder
A Clark County employee who helped expose problems under the leadership of Robert Telles said that she hopes the accused murderer -- who is also her boss -- remains in custody.
Metro: Pair of homeless women stabbed to death in separate incidents
Las Vegas Metro Police say that a homeless woman in her 70s was found dead on Tuesday morning near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway. The woman had been stabbed. Police haven’t yet said that they believe the same person is behind it.
‘It won’t happen again,’ Mother of woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend discusses domestic abuse
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas apartment while leaving her daughter alive had threatened to kill her before, according to her family. Makayla Adams, 20, was stabbed to death by 24-year-old Michael Ricks on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in her home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and […]
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
Wynn Resorts asks judge to toss former employee’s lawsuit alleging rape, lack of investigation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Resorts is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman earlier this month alleging that she was raped and used as an “on-call sexual servant” to Steve Wynn while she worked as a massage therapist. The lawsuit was filed by Brenna Schrader against Wynn Resorts, Wynn Las Vegas, a […]
Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction. The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
2 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a multi-rotation rollover occurred in an ATV crash. A 25-year-old man was identified as the victim. He lost his arm in the rollover crash and suffered major injuries. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, another male broke his legs following the crash. The identity...
police1.com
Las Vegas PD uses social workers to tackle repeat DUI offenses
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police search for robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects Tuesday afternoon. HPD said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive. According to police, two men entered a business, one with a firearm. Both suspects fled the business in...
