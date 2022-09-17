Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction. The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 HOURS AGO