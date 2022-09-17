Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Fall begins at 8:04pm CT on Thursday, but the day will still have a summer feel. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Winds will be NW/W at 5-10 mph. A cold front will knock down humidity levels some this weekend and drop highs into the upper 80s/lower 90s. There will be a small chance of rain Sunday night/Monday, but most of the next week will be dry.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone! It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine heading our way for today. Temperatures are starting out fairly seasonal in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. It’s a...
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
WJHG-TV
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today. Temperatures are fairly seasonal with mid to upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. Humidity...
WJHG-TV
After some delays Duplin Winery Construction is back on track
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach lately you’ve more than likely seen a large structure being built on part of the old Hombre Golf Course. When it’s completed it will be Duplin Winery. After issues getting...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What is Tuesday without a little time travel? It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast...
WJHG-TV
PCB tourism saw record numbers in July
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach’s Tourist Development Tax raised more than $8 million this past July alone. That number is the highest it’s been in history. “This year was a record breaking year for us for July collections for the Tourist Development Tax,” said...
WJHG-TV
Publix Sports Park plans to expand
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The plan to build a massive indoor sports complex and emergency operations center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening. The buildings will be part of the current Publix Sports Park. The Bay County Tourist Development Council approved the company that...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a kitten who was very fitting for the start of fall. “Autumn” and many other animals are available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this season.
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday using repurposed clothes from your own closet
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, the NewsChannel 7 team switched it up by picking outfits from their own closet. With the fall season sneaking up on us, Jessica and Sam put together some lost treasures hidden in their closets that they had not worn before. They spoke with Stylist and Host of Midlife Moxie, Gail Scott, about unique ways to revive those not-so-tired looks.
WJHG-TV
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 1,000 jobs are expected to come to the area. Bay County Commissioners supported multiple projects bringing around 800 jobs. The names of the businesses involved are confidential right now, but the money is coming from Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. It’s money the state received in damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
WJHG-TV
Two local students invent walking stick for the visually impaired
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many great inventions take years to create and build. But one funny-looking contraption, built by two North Bay Haven High School students, was quick from concept to creation. “It took about a month and a half,” Walker Verenakis, one of the creators and student at...
WJHG-TV
The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport expands
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County has made a move in the flight direction. “The story is we cut the ribbon on a brand new concourse for Allegiant Air,” Tracy Stage, Airports Director of Okaloosa county, said. “That will be operating with five air buses out front.”
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
WJHG-TV
AFib Awareness Month with Dr. Saeed Khaja
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. Dr. Saeed Khaja stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to explain what AFib is and what symptoms to look out for. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots in the heart. Some symptoms include...
WJHG-TV
New EMS service coming to Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many would say keeping the people of Bay County safe is a top priority. “As the population grows, certainly the need grows. As more tourists come to our area, the need grows,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. The need for ambulances in Bay...
WJHG-TV
Washington County awarded industrial park site certification, allowing for future growth
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Like much of the Panhandle, Washington County is growing. One industrial site in Chipley is helping businesses build from the ground up. What may look like a normal wooded area on the side of the road now, may soon look very different. The Washington County...
WJHG-TV
Both sides rest for day two of Abel Ortiz trial
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday wrapped up day two of the State v. Abel Ortiz case. He’s one of the men accused in the 2019 killing of Edward Ross, 30, who was shot to death in his father’s home in Panama City Beach. Tuesday the prosecution...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call. OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun. Investigators...
WJHG-TV
Popular first-time homebuyers program gets more funding
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a popular down payment assistance program in Bay County ran out of money, county officials moved some funds to help nearly 160 families on the waiting list. ReHouse Bay’s First-Time Homebuyers Program ran out of money in August, about $9.5 million short for 159...
