PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Fall begins at 8:04pm CT on Thursday, but the day will still have a summer feel. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Winds will be NW/W at 5-10 mph. A cold front will knock down humidity levels some this weekend and drop highs into the upper 80s/lower 90s. There will be a small chance of rain Sunday night/Monday, but most of the next week will be dry.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO