Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have given first-round approval to a plan to cut individual income taxes. Senators on Tuesday advanced a compromise bill. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back for a special session on tax cuts because of higher-than-unusual revenue growth this year. Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%.
KOMU
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators have advanced two plans to cut income taxes. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted out Republican Gov. Mike Parson's bill and an alternative proposal. Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. Another proposal by...
KOMU
Missouri NAACP holds rally to action and voter registration events
JEFFERSON CITY- As part of National Voter Registration Day, the Missouri NAACP, in partnership with the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs (NACWC), hosted a rally to action and multiple voter registration events. On Tuesday, Lincoln University, Scruggs University Center and The Linc all held voter registration events, while a...
KOMU
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Missouri Senate income tax bill set to move to a vote Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate gave a first-round approval to Senate bills 3 and 5, which would lower the income tax rate to 4.95% in 2023, during Gov. Mike Parson's special session Tuesday. If Missouri state revenues continue at a constant rate, the state income tax rate would eventually...
KOMU
Missouri's newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
KOMU
Florida man pleads guilty to money-laundering conspiracy that targeted Ft. Leonard Wood
SPRINGFIELD - A Homosassa, Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a $223,000 money-laundering conspiracy, after a email hacking scheme which targeted Fort Leonard Wood, as well as Tennessee and Idaho. Franklin D. Huggins, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
KOMU
Weatherization assistance program offered to some mid-Missouri residents
COLUMBIA − Central Missouri Community Action is offering a weatherization assistance program for low-income families. Weatherization helps people prepare their homes for the changing seasons by offering free energy saving improvements to income-eligible households. The program can help people save money by conserving energy which allows people to use...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMU
Illinois man charged after kidnapping attempt at the Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA − A Granite City, Illinois, man faces a felony charge after he was accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday. Ryan Gaddy, 46, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault. Lake Ozark police officers responded to a gas station off...
KOMU
Forecast: As close to July weather you can get two days before the 1st day of Autumn
The weather has turned hot and will lead to another chance for record highs Tuesday. Monday, record highs were shattered across the region as Kansas City reached 99 degrees. Columbia reached 98 degrees, breaking the original record of 94 degrees set in 2000. St Louis did not break a temperature record, but still reached 95 degrees.
KOMU
New flights connect Fort Leonard Wood region with Dallas, Nashville
FORT LEONARD WOOD — Contour Airlines announced Wednesday that it is expanding its jet service to connect the Fort Leonard Wood region with Dallas and Nashville through an interline agreement with American Airlines. The new routes will begin on Oct. 18 at the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport and fly...
KOMU
Forecast: Tracking cooler air and rain chances
Passing showers are expected through the night as cooler air funnels into the region. These showers will be fairly light. Things will finally feel a bit more like fall on the first day of autumn beginning Thursday. You should expect that it will be a cloudy and overcast day with a leftover showers possible in the morning, mainly dry otherwise. Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper 60s, falling in the lower 50s overnight leading to chilly moments on Friday morning.
Comments / 0