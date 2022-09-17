ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have given first-round approval to a plan to cut individual income taxes. Senators on Tuesday advanced a compromise bill. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back for a special session on tax cuts because of higher-than-unusual revenue growth this year. Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%.
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators have advanced two plans to cut income taxes. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted out Republican Gov. Mike Parson's bill and an alternative proposal. Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. Another proposal by...
Missouri NAACP holds rally to action and voter registration events

JEFFERSON CITY- As part of National Voter Registration Day, the Missouri NAACP, in partnership with the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs (NACWC), hosted a rally to action and multiple voter registration events. On Tuesday, Lincoln University, Scruggs University Center and The Linc all held voter registration events, while a...
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the...
Missouri Senate income tax bill set to move to a vote Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate gave a first-round approval to Senate bills 3 and 5, which would lower the income tax rate to 4.95% in 2023, during Gov. Mike Parson's special session Tuesday. If Missouri state revenues continue at a constant rate, the state income tax rate would eventually...
Missouri's newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
Weatherization assistance program offered to some mid-Missouri residents

COLUMBIA − Central Missouri Community Action is offering a weatherization assistance program for low-income families. Weatherization helps people prepare their homes for the changing seasons by offering free energy saving improvements to income-eligible households. The program can help people save money by conserving energy which allows people to use...
New flights connect Fort Leonard Wood region with Dallas, Nashville

FORT LEONARD WOOD — Contour Airlines announced Wednesday that it is expanding its jet service to connect the Fort Leonard Wood region with Dallas and Nashville through an interline agreement with American Airlines. The new routes will begin on Oct. 18 at the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport and fly...
Forecast: Tracking cooler air and rain chances

Passing showers are expected through the night as cooler air funnels into the region. These showers will be fairly light. Things will finally feel a bit more like fall on the first day of autumn beginning Thursday. You should expect that it will be a cloudy and overcast day with a leftover showers possible in the morning, mainly dry otherwise. Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper 60s, falling in the lower 50s overnight leading to chilly moments on Friday morning.
