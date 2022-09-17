ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How the Fall got its name

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are heading into the first day of Fall but have you ever wondered where the term Fall comes from?. To learn about the origins of this word we have to go back almost 700 years to around 1300. We are in England where the later months of the year were referred to as the harvest but, a new word has arrived on the scene to describe this cooling weather. Autumn which comes from the Latin word Autumnus.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Camden, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Kershaw County, SC
News19 WLTX

Cayce mural along Knox Abbott Drive gets finishing touches

CAYCE, S.C. — A new mural in Cayce is now complete. It's located at the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and Ninth Street. Paint is drying as artist and local art teacher Kevin Pettit brushed up the community-based masterpiece. It has both day and night elements, with glow-in-the-dark paint...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Local church robbed of A/C units

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police search for missing 17-year-old

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Iysis Kyanna Fullard was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue, according to police. She is five feet tall and about 95 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

