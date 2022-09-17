COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are heading into the first day of Fall but have you ever wondered where the term Fall comes from?. To learn about the origins of this word we have to go back almost 700 years to around 1300. We are in England where the later months of the year were referred to as the harvest but, a new word has arrived on the scene to describe this cooling weather. Autumn which comes from the Latin word Autumnus.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO