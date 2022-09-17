Read full article on original website
Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom.
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
How the Fall got its name
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are heading into the first day of Fall but have you ever wondered where the term Fall comes from?. To learn about the origins of this word we have to go back almost 700 years to around 1300. We are in England where the later months of the year were referred to as the harvest but, a new word has arrived on the scene to describe this cooling weather. Autumn which comes from the Latin word Autumnus.
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
Proposed ‘quiet zones’ would silence train whistles across Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council Tuesday voted to move forward with long time efforts to silence train whistles across the city. For residents living near downtown like Aiden Perkins and Tia Richardson, the whistles have become white noise. "I got pretty used to being woken up at about...
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
Cayce mural along Knox Abbott Drive gets finishing touches
CAYCE, S.C. — A new mural in Cayce is now complete. It's located at the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and Ninth Street. Paint is drying as artist and local art teacher Kevin Pettit brushed up the community-based masterpiece. It has both day and night elements, with glow-in-the-dark paint...
Sumter teacher presented with painting to honor work teaching students about firefighting
SUMTER, S.C. — Frederick Gass is the fire instructor at Sumter Career and Technology Center. After working for 23 years as a firefighter, he now passes that knowledge on to upperclassman working toward their Firefighting I and II certifications. "I’m giving them the real picture. I’m giving them what...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
wpde.com
'Who is sick enough to do that?' Neighbor reacts following deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who lives near a road in Florence where police found the body of a man who had been dragged or carried following a hit and run nearly three miles away. Ciara Roberson said it's just hard to fathom what happened. "Some type of...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
WYFF4.com
Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in South Carolina, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
All Richland Two schools back to normal operations as search ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. — All Richland Two schools are now back to normal operations after going into additional security protocols for about two hours Monday. The district sent a statement to all parents just before 2 p.m. saying that the situation that triggered their precautionary response had ended. Around noon,...
WIS-TV
A/C units stolen from Columbia church

WIS-TV
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
Florence police search for missing 17-year-old
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Iysis Kyanna Fullard was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue, according to police. She is five feet tall and about 95 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Scott at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.
WIS-TV
Richland Co extends deadline for groups to apply for COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is extending the deadline for organizations to apply for emergency funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county is making $16 million in funding available to help small businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations impacted by the pandemic. The new deadline is Friday,...
wpde.com
'It's unreal:' Family of Sumter man killed in drive-by shooting seeks answers
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say the gunshots were not intended for a 44-year-old victim, however he was killed in a home after a second drive-by shooting in two weeks. Both shootings targeting the same house. Derek Smith was killed in a Sumter home while watching tv...
Starlink Satellites were visible over the Midlands on Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check this out! Did you see a bunch of lights last night over the midlands? Well, a bunch of our WLTX weather watchers did and it turns out it was a batch of newly launched SpaceX Starlink satellites. The satellites were launched from Florida on Saturday...
News19 WLTX
