UN General Assembly descends on New York, traffic delays expected

Beginning late this Sunday, New Yorkers can expect some serious traffic disruptions due to the United Nations General Assembly.

The weeklong event, which begins in earnest on Monday, is expected to see 140 world leaders from across the globe.

An NYPD representative said for those who "must drive or make deliveries in the area, we advise you to avoid the area during the hours of 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m."

The area from 42nd Street to 57th Street, and from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue will be affected.