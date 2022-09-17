ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

UN General Assembly descends on New York, traffic delays expected

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Th1dK_0hyrzfYN00

Beginning late this Sunday, New Yorkers can expect some serious traffic disruptions due to the United Nations General Assembly.

The weeklong event, which begins in earnest on Monday, is expected to see 140 world leaders from across the globe.

An NYPD representative said for those who "must drive or make deliveries in the area, we advise you to avoid the area during the hours of 6:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m."

The area from 42nd Street to 57th Street, and from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue will be affected.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Un General Assembly#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News 12

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest is underway in Stamford, where people are pleading with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to affordable housing. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of the last standing historic...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

107K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy