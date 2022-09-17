Bronx schools recognized among 300 'Blue Ribbon' academic institutions nationwide

Three schools from the Bronx have are among the list of 300 prestigious "Blue Ribbon" institutions nationwide.

United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona revealed the news during his "Road to Success" back-to-school bus tour.

Icahn Carter School 2, New Visions Charter High School for Advance Math & Science, and the South Bronx Classical Charter 3 were all recognized.

The trio were celebrated for their overall academic performance and exemplary achievement of gap-closing schools.

For more information and the full list of schools, click here .