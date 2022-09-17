ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Hispanic Heritage Month: Bronx musician, community advocate reflects on passion & purpose

 5 days ago

Singer songwriter David Soto is as passionate about his Bronx community as he is about his craft.

Soto has performed since he was a child, but he's also worked for NYCHA for 29 years.

"I think it's important to allow the next generation to understand how powerful the arts are in making positive changes in your community," he said.

Soto says his biggest inspiration is his mother, Angie Hernandez.

