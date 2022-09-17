ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, WI

nbc15.com

Luncheon at Monona Terrace raises money for UW Carbone Cancer Center

Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Schools look to create, expand food resource programs

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - On select week-day afternoons at Portage High School, The Market is open. This no cost grocery store allows all Portage Community High School families to shop for fresh produce, dairy, frozen meat, pantry staples, and basic hygiene products. The Market Coordinator Elizabeth Hansen says this is...
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists

The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. Through the times of doubt and frustration, and now in his success, Njongmeta said his parents Leo and Lynda were always there...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison homecoming concert announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced a concert to kick off this year’s homecoming festivities. The homecoming concert on Thursday, Oct. 13 will be cohosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and consist of a lineup that includes indie pop band Alvvays and local group Slow Pulp.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down and so is housing affordability. Middle school garden...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison releases schedule of Halloween events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the cancellation of Freakfest, the City of Madison Mayor’s Office has released a schedule of Halloween events that will be taking place leading up to the holiday. The scheduled Halloween celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 29 and consist...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
REEDSBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. health officials expand availability for updated COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends. Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Workers evacuated roof during fire on East Washington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers evacuated off the roof of a building when a structure fire started on East Washington Wednesday night. Five workers were able to evacuate the roof of the Research Products building at the corner of Brearly and Main St. around 6:15 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale. The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
DANE COUNTY, WI

