Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries.
Luncheon at Monona Terrace raises money for UW Carbone Cancer Center
Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg
Schools look to create, expand food resource programs
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - On select week-day afternoons at Portage High School, The Market is open. This no cost grocery store allows all Portage Community High School families to shop for fresh produce, dairy, frozen meat, pantry staples, and basic hygiene products. The Market Coordinator Elizabeth Hansen says this is...
Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists
Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. Through the times of doubt and frustration, and now in his success, Njongmeta said his parents Leo and Lynda were always there...
UW-Madison homecoming concert announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced a concert to kick off this year’s homecoming festivities. The homecoming concert on Thursday, Oct. 13 will be cohosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and consist of a lineup that includes indie pop band Alvvays and local group Slow Pulp.
Volunteers with Madison’s Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison West Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace held its inaugural “Bed Build” Tuesday at Madison’s Ashley Furniture. Eighty volunteers worked to build 40 beds to be distributed to families with children who are in need of beds. Organizers said over 1,000...
Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD
City of Madison releases schedule of Halloween events
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the cancellation of Freakfest, the City of Madison Mayor’s Office has released a schedule of Halloween events that will be taking place leading up to the holiday. The scheduled Halloween celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 29 and consist...
Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
Little John’s looks to expand with support from Schuster’s Farm corn maze
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Deerfield farm is partnering with a Dane County nonprofit to raise funds and awareness for food insecurity and the public can support the cause by weaving their way through a special corn maze. Schuster’s Farm designed their corn maze with Little John’s, a nonprofit organization...
Dane Co. health officials expand availability for updated COVID-19 boosters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends. Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.
MFD: Workers evacuated roof during fire on East Washington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers evacuated off the roof of a building when a structure fire started on East Washington Wednesday night. Five workers were able to evacuate the roof of the Research Products building at the corner of Brearly and Main St. around 6:15 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale. The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
