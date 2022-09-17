Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
iheart.com
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday
On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
Druthers in Clifton Park opens for take-out
Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park has officially opened, but only for take-out. The brewery is still waiting on its liquor license to fully open the new location.
Empty Retail Space Becoming 2nd HomeGoods Store in Albany County
After major retailer Bed Bath & Beyond closed locations across the country, many of those shuttered stores remain empty. There is an empty one in Albany County that is being transformed into a new HomeGoods store. Where is the New HomeGoods Store Being Built?. This will be the second HomeGoods...
WNYT
Six apartments damaged in Schenectady fire
The American Red Cross is helping 16 people after a fire in Schenectady. The fire happened Tuesday on Congress Street. Six apartments were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival ready for liftoff in Warren County
Get ready to point your eyes to the skies in Warren County. It’s the lift-off of the colorful annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. It all begins with music and food vendors at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Events are also being held on Queensbury Avenue in...
Rotterdam opts into water assistance program
Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance.
newyorkalmanack.com
Carleton’s Raid in 1780 Devastated Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties
British Maj. Christopher Carleton’s raid was part of a larger strategy that played out across upstate New York and Vermont. Together with Carleton’s raiders, Sir John Johnson swept across the Schoharie and Mohawk Valleys, Col. John Munro attacked Ballston Spa, and Lt. Richard Houghton raided Royalton, Vermont during the autumn of 1780.
WNYT
Community members voice outrage over ouster of Gloversville police chief
GLOVERSVILLE — Carol Lewis says her friend got a lifeline from the 13 Investigates series on opioid addiction. “She said I saw this thing on the news,” said Lewis. “She said I’m going to go down to this center this morning and see if they can help me. The last few weeks, she’s been saying I need help, I need help, I want to get help and it was that morning she said okay, this is where I need to go.”
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
SPCA looking for owner of dog found abandoned in Washington County
The SPCA of Upstate New York is looking for any information to help identify the owner of a dog that was found in Washington County. The SPCA named the Saint Bernard “Baloo."
Brunswick motorcyclists to host ‘Toys for Tots’ ride
The Brunswick Harley Owners Group (HOG) will hold its 24th-annual Toys for Tots benefit ride on Sunday, October 16.
WNYT
Lyall among many missing loved ones being honored by cyclists
Early Friday morning, 100 cyclists will gear up at the Guilderland YMCA to ride 100 miles for missing children. One name they will be biking for is Suzanne Lyall. For 24 years, the Capital Region has seen her picture on playing cards, coasters and posters. Lyall was 19 years old,...
A Barrel Factory Full of Whiskey & Spirits to be Built in Glenville
In an effort to use a vital part of Glenville, there will be a barrel factory and warehouse built to house whiskey and spirits. It will take the place of the former maple syrup production plant and factory and be transformed into a place for whiskey and spirits. What Will...
WRGB
Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers
Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best
A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
Nearly 30 properties to be auctioned in Warren County
More than two dozen properties will be available for purchase when the Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office holds its annual live auction of tax-foreclosed property on Saturday, October 15, at the Warren County Courthouse.
WNYT
Warren County to host annual auction
More than two dozen properties will be up for auction next month when Warren County hosts its annual live public auction of tax-foreclosures. As of this week, 27 units were on the list. Among them are a motel, single family homes, commercial property and vacant lots.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
