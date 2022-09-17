ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Society
Schenectady, NY
Society
Queensbury, NY
Society
City
Troy, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
WNYT

Community members voice outrage over ouster of Gloversville police chief

GLOVERSVILLE — Carol Lewis says her friend got a lifeline from the 13 Investigates series on opioid addiction. “She said I saw this thing on the news,” said Lewis. “She said I’m going to go down to this center this morning and see if they can help me. The last few weeks, she’s been saying I need help, I need help, I want to get help and it was that morning she said okay, this is where I need to go.”
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#National Grid#Capital Region#Charity#Patroon Land Farm
NEWS10 ABC

Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized

The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Lyall among many missing loved ones being honored by cyclists

Early Friday morning, 100 cyclists will gear up at the Guilderland YMCA to ride 100 miles for missing children. One name they will be biking for is Suzanne Lyall. For 24 years, the Capital Region has seen her picture on playing cards, coasters and posters. Lyall was 19 years old,...
GUILDERLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WRGB

Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers

Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
WATERFORD, NY
96.1 The Eagle

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
Q 105.7

New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Warren County to host annual auction

More than two dozen properties will be up for auction next month when Warren County hosts its annual live public auction of tax-foreclosures. As of this week, 27 units were on the list. Among them are a motel, single family homes, commercial property and vacant lots.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy