FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
WNYT
Jury seated in case of Schenectady County man accused of killing foster son
The trial of Dequan Greene began Wednesday in Schenectady County. He previously pled not guilty to murdering his foster child in December 2020. NewsChannel 13 was told Wednesday that the jury had been seated, and opening statements were expected later in the day. Greene is accused of brutally beating the...
WNYT
Fultonville woman charged with animal neglect
A horse owner from Fultonville is accused of not taking care of her animals. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the town of Glen. They found several horses there. Deputies say one of the horses was malnourished and had not been provided veterinary care for...
WNYT
Pair charged in Lake George attack
LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
WNYT
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County
A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
WNYT
Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide
SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
WNYT
Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking
A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
WNYT
Man accused of threatening to murder Fulton County sheriff
A man is accused of threatening to murder Fulton County Sheriff Rich Giardino and others. State police have charged Jason Blowers of Northhampton with making a terroristic threat, a felony. Troopers say Blowers, who is 51-years-old, made phone threats on multiple occasions to try to intimidate and coerce a unit...
WNYT
Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat
Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
WNYT
Six people charged in Saratoga County drug bust
Saratoga County sheriff’s investigators arrested six people, accused of taking part in selling cocaine and crystal meth. They say Terry Fauntleroy of Schenectady was selling cocaine throughout Saratoga County, and Felix Ortega of Wilton was selling crystal meth. Investigators tell NewsChannel 13 they executed a search warrant at two...
WNYT
Albany High School reviewing security procedures after Tuesday fight
Albany High School is reviewing its security policies. This comes after the school says a knife was discovered during an altercation between two students Tuesday afternoon. Albany High implemented a 90 minute lockdown following the fight. The Albany Police Department responded to assist the building’s security staff. There were no...
WNYT
Malta bathroom vandalized
A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
WNYT
Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges
A Canajoharie man was arrested in connection with a warrant related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drugs. Police say 36 year old Michael Bell was selling drugs in Montgomery County. He was arraigned in Canajorarie court. He remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
WNYT
Bond hearing for Sue Kelly rescheduled for next Tuesday
The fate of animals seized in an animal cruelty case in Fulton County will remain in limbo a bit longer. We told you yesterday, a bond hearing was pushed back to Thursday. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday. More than fifty dogs and other animals were seized from...
WNYT
Community members voice outrage over ouster of Gloversville police chief
GLOVERSVILLE — Carol Lewis says her friend got a lifeline from the 13 Investigates series on opioid addiction. “She said I saw this thing on the news,” said Lewis. “She said I’m going to go down to this center this morning and see if they can help me. The last few weeks, she’s been saying I need help, I need help, I want to get help and it was that morning she said okay, this is where I need to go.”
WNYT
Mom, brother of missing Scotia teen find purpose helping others
This is day two of our special series on the Albany Ride for Missing Children. This 13th annual ride, which takes place on Friday. There are families in the Capital Region that have been searching for loved ones for years and years – like the Frear family. Craig Frear disappeared 18 years ago from Scotia.
WNYT
County approves money for special attorney in Schoharie limo case
A special attorney is being hired to help in the Schoharie limo case. The Schoharie County Board of Supervisors has voted to let the district attorney use $58,000 in county money to hire the attorney. District Attorney Susan Mallery wrote a letter to the judge, saying her office of just...
WNYT
Update: Police say 11 year old boy is found after being reported missing in Albany
A young boy that was missing in Albany, has now been found. Kulanji Moore is 11 years old. Before being found, he was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday at North Main and Washington Avenue. He was wearing a Looney Toons jacket, white shirt, gray athletic pants and white sneakers.
WNYT
Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin
After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.
WNYT
Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building
Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...
WNYT
Six apartments damaged in Schenectady fire
The American Red Cross is helping 16 people after a fire in Schenectady. The fire happened Tuesday on Congress Street. Six apartments were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
