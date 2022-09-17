ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

WNYT

Community members voice outrage over ouster of Gloversville police chief

GLOVERSVILLE — Carol Lewis says her friend got a lifeline from the 13 Investigates series on opioid addiction. “She said I saw this thing on the news,” said Lewis. “She said I’m going to go down to this center this morning and see if they can help me. The last few weeks, she’s been saying I need help, I need help, I want to get help and it was that morning she said okay, this is where I need to go.”
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Malta bathroom vandalized

A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County

A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fultonville woman charged with animal neglect

A horse owner from Fultonville is accused of not taking care of her animals. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the town of Glen. They found several horses there. Deputies say one of the horses was malnourished and had not been provided veterinary care for...
FULTONVILLE, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany High School reviewing security procedures after Tuesday fight

Albany High School is reviewing its security policies. This comes after the school says a knife was discovered during an altercation between two students Tuesday afternoon. Albany High implemented a 90 minute lockdown following the fight. The Albany Police Department responded to assist the building’s security staff. There were no...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat

Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Sources: Gloversville mayor forcing police chief out

13 Investigates is told Gloversville Police Chief Anthony Clay has been asked to resign. This news comes just weeks after he gave us an exclusive look at just how bad the opioid crisis is in his city. We have learned that city leaders were furious with the chief’s decision to...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in Lake George attack

LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides

A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Lyall among many missing loved ones being honored by cyclists

Early Friday morning, 100 cyclists will gear up at the Guilderland YMCA to ride 100 miles for missing children. One name they will be biking for is Suzanne Lyall. For 24 years, the Capital Region has seen her picture on playing cards, coasters and posters. Lyall was 19 years old,...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building

Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Bond hearing for Sue Kelly rescheduled for next Tuesday

The fate of animals seized in an animal cruelty case in Fulton County will remain in limbo a bit longer. We told you yesterday, a bond hearing was pushed back to Thursday. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday. More than fifty dogs and other animals were seized from...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin

After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown

Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New Troy restaurant offers tacos, tequila

Tatu Tacos and Tequila is now open at the intersection of Congress and 4th streets in Troy. It features cuisine inspired by the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, with a subtle Middle Eastern influence. The restaurant also offers the largest selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla in the Capital Region.
TROY, NY

