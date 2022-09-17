ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

ESPN’s Rece Davis Says Upset Loss Cost Texas A&M ‘Gameday’ Visit

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdu4Z_0hyryy2j00

Appalachian State will host the popular pregame show a week after upsetting the Aggies.

It appears the AP Top 25 wasn’t the only thing Appalachian State shook up after its shocking upset of Texas A&M last weekend.

App State’s 17–14 victory thrusted the formidable Sun Belt program into the national spotlight, and paved the way for the school to welcome ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time in its history . As it turns out, the Mountaineers’ emphatic win proved to be the deciding factor behind the popular program’s trip to Boone, NC, according to GameDay host Rece Davis.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the longtime ESPN personality revealed, per WXII’s Louie Tran , the show decided to pivot and cover App State’s game against Troy on Saturday. So what was the original plan? A visit to College Station for A&M’s game against No. 13 Miami.

After dropping from No. 6 to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M seem unable to escape the ghost of one of the biggest losses in program history as they look to regroup entering Saturday. Perhaps their date with the Hurricanes will be just what the Aggies need to right the ship after beginning the year 1-1.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas A&M coverage, go to All Aggies .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jmusportsnews.com

JMU Will Blow Out Appalachian State

JMU fans are rightfully excited to be in the Sun Belt. The league is filled with college football juggernauts. Opposing fanbases care about the weekly results, and Sun Belt East atmospheres are amazing — did you see Boone this weekend??. Another positive of the Sun Belt move? Competitive conference...
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Troy, TX
City
Boone, NC
College Station, TX
College Sports
City
Miami, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
College Station, TX
Football
Boone, NC
Football
WOKV

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart in North Carolina

DENVER, N.C. — Police in Denver, North Carolina, have charged a U.S. marshal with repeatedly stealing from Walmart. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court on Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting, according to WSOC-TV. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went...
DENVER, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WITN

Highway Patrol sergeant involved in shootout with armed kidnapping suspect

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a State Highway Patrol trooper shot an armed kidnapping suspect on Tuesday after being shot at on the side of an interstate. The Highway Patrol says at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Highway Patrol was told of multiple hit-and-run traffic crashes between McDowell and Burke counties, as well as a related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Rece Davis
Statesville Record & Landmark

Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-40 near Hickory

HILDEBRAN — Traffic was being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities told TV station WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting. As officers investigated Tuesday morning, I-40 eastbound was closed at Exit 118...
HICKORY, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

98K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy