Florida State

'Literally human trafficking': Clinton decries DeSantis's Martha's Vineyard move

By Brady Knox
 5 days ago

F ormer presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decried Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) move to fly illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard as "literally human trafficking."

Clinton blasted the decision to fly 50 immigrants to the wealthy Massachusetts neighborhood, a move that has proven highly popular among conservatives, less so among liberals. Within hours of the immigrants landing in Martha's Vineyard, prominent left-wing figures decried the move in increasingly grandiose terms, with many describing it as human trafficking. Clinton is perhaps the most senior left-wing figure to take this view.

DESANTIS SENDS TWO PLANES WITH MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD

“I think, Joe, you have laid out the craziness of the time in which we’re living, where some politicians would rather not only have an issue but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Clinton said during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe on Friday.


“I happen to believe still the majority of Americans are goodhearted and generous,” she added, saying that she believes most people would welcome and assist the immigrants.

She further claimed that the two sides need to come together and pursue immigration reform.

“Nobody wants open borders … but nobody wants inhumane, terrible treatment of human beings either," she said. "What we should have been doing is to come together to reform, change, and better fund the system by which we deal with these issues,” she said. She also took a jab at Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), putting him in the same category as DeSantis.

President Joe Biden brought the subject to national focus as well during a talk at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, condemning Republicans for "playing politics with human beings, using them as props," adding, "It's un-American — it's reckless."


DeSantis and other Republicans have defended the action as simply taking Democrats at their word about their openness to immigrants and have blamed the Biden administration for the border crisis. There has been a large uptick in border crossings since Biden took office.

