Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Serious Crash In Solomons Shuts Down Roadway Before Bridge
SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash in Calvert County this evening. At approximately 8:39 p.m. on September 21, first responders were called to the scene on the southbound side of Route 4, just prior to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a reported crash. Crews...
Bay Net
Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 9/13/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone, belonging to Jolie Margaret Allen, 44 of Lexington Park, MD and suspected Marijuana, belonging to Shyanne Monique Allen, 25 of Lexington Park, MD. J. Allen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In P.G. County
OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian, an adult female, so her family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Thief Attempting To Flee From Deputies Busted After Running Into Car In Leonardtown: Sheriff
A theft suspect made matters worse for himself when he attempted to flee from police and his victim in Maryland when he sprinted into a moving vehicle, leaving it with damage, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Cheverly resident Randy Demaun Lee, 47, is facing a host of...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Assault- On September 8, 2022, Dep. Tasciotti responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Logan Garrett Blado, age 22 of Mechanicsville, pushed the victim and struck the victim multiple times. Blado was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
Fast-Moving Garage Fire Guts Maryland Home Overnight
It took dozens of firefighters utilizing a water tanker nearly three hours to get a house fire under control as it tore through a Maryland residence early on Wednesday morning, according to the state fire marshal. First responders in Talbot County were dispatched to a Dolvin Circle home in Wye...
Woman Fights With First Responders Amid Medical Emergency In Chesapeake Beach, Sheriff Says
A strange scene played out in Maryland as deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential medical emergency and were accosted by an agitated woman, officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 6100 block of 6th Street in Chesapeake Beach on Sunday, Sept.18, where there was a...
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested With Stolen Handgun, Marijuana
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On September 20, 2022, DFC. Wimberly conducted a vehicle stop in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Rondell James Thompson, age 23 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, Thompson proceeded to drive...
Pasadena man dies in five car pileup on Route 100
A Pasadena man has died following a five-car pileup Monday night. Police say it started when Kenya Johnson, 47, for some reason was driving east on the westbound side of Route 100.
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
Man found shot to death in wooded area of Cambridge
An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man's body was discovered Tuesday in a wooded area of Cambridge.
Bay Net
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
LEGAL NOTICE: Abandoned Boat, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Notice is hereby given that the following vessel has apparently been abandoned for over 180 days on the property of: Robert Abner/ Bay Abner Marina 3741 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, Md. Phone # 410-610-7014. The vessel is described as MD200CR, Hull # TRJGF012J485, Name: Perfect 10, Builder: Trojan, 33’2” Fiberglass Cabin Motorboat. Application for the […]
WMDT.com
Somerset TOY receives new car
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Somerset County Teacher of the Year Jennifer Carey was recently gifted a new car to drive for the 2022-23 school year from Hertrich Chevy-Buick of Pocomoke. Carey will hold onto the car for one school year and will only be responsible for fuel costs. We...
Comments / 2