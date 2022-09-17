ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Bay Net

Serious Crash In Solomons Shuts Down Roadway Before Bridge

SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash in Calvert County this evening. At approximately 8:39 p.m. on September 21, first responders were called to the scene on the southbound side of Route 4, just prior to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a reported crash. Crews...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. –  On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 9/13/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone, belonging to Jolie Margaret Allen, 44 of Lexington Park, MD and suspected Marijuana, belonging to Shyanne Monique Allen, 25 of Lexington Park, MD. J. Allen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In P.G. County

OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian, an adult female, so her family...
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Fast-Moving Garage Fire Guts Maryland Home Overnight

It took dozens of firefighters utilizing a water tanker nearly three hours to get a house fire under control as it tore through a Maryland residence early on Wednesday morning, according to the state fire marshal. First responders in Talbot County were dispatched to a Dolvin Circle home in Wye...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested With Stolen Handgun, Marijuana

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On September 20, 2022, DFC. Wimberly conducted a vehicle stop in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Rondell James Thompson, age 23 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, Thompson proceeded to drive...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
EDGEWATER, MD
Bay Net

Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown

GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
GREAT MILLS, MD
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Somerset TOY receives new car

SOMERSET CO., Md. – Somerset County Teacher of the Year Jennifer Carey was recently gifted a new car to drive for the 2022-23 school year from Hertrich Chevy-Buick of Pocomoke. Carey will hold onto the car for one school year and will only be responsible for fuel costs. We...
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD

