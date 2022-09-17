ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

247Sports

Traylor: 'We can't be little brother'

A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state

This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KTSA

San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
townandtourist.com

10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Atlanta company to build 154 rental townhomes in San Antonio

An Atlanta-based company has begun construction on 154 built-to-rent townhomes, a booming segment of the U.S. property market. RangeWater Real Estate said the homes off Loop 1604 and O’Connor Road in north San Antonio will average 1,600 square feet and include plans with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project

(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
SEGUIN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
