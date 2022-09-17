Read full article on original website
Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
Volunteers with Madison's Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD
Luncheon at Monona Terrace raises money for UW Carbone Cancer Center
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting...
Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year-long study of the employment of African Americans in the greater Madison area has revealed inequities in the workplace. The survey was conducted by the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison and revealed that African Americans are consistently not getting promotions and advancements in many sectors.
Body recovered from Lake Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists
Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
MPD: Intoxicated driver crashes causes multiple power outages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy crews spent hours working to restore power for multiple homes after Madison Police say a man crashed into an electrical box Monday night. MPD says the 26-year-old man was heading north on the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd just before 11:30 p.m. and struck the electrical box causing it to start on fire.
New Screamin’ Acres experience opens October 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Screamin’ Acres haunted house is back this Halloween season with their new prison experience “Lockup.” The new haunted experience opens its doors Saturday, October 1. What began in 2011 as a way for 14-year-old Jacob Eugster to make money for college has grown...
Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
Dane Co. health officials expand availability for updated COVID-19 boosters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are expanding the availability of appointments for updated COVID-19 boosters and adding times to get the shots on weekends. Public Health Dane County and Madison stated Monday morning that it is expanding clinic hours in an effort to meet the demand for bivalent boosters. PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich explained that these new boosters protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the newer Omicron strains that are making up the majority of new cases.
Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one vehicle crash on N. Casey Road just north of W. CTH M in the Town of Porter.
UW-Madison homecoming concert announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced a concert to kick off this year’s homecoming festivities. The homecoming concert on Thursday, Oct. 13 will be cohosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and consist of a lineup that includes indie pop band Alvvays and local group Slow Pulp.
City of Madison releases schedule of Halloween events
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the cancellation of Freakfest, the City of Madison Mayor’s Office has released a schedule of Halloween events that will be taking place leading up to the holiday. The scheduled Halloween celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 29 and consist...
MPD investigates gunshots on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is ongoing regarding gunshots on Saturday night on Madison’s east side, police said. The Madison Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire around 10:24 p.m. According to MPD, those involved told police that there was a series of arguments between two groups...
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide effort to get eligible voters registered ahead of the November Election is taking place Tuesday. September 20 is known as National Voter Registration Day, and there are events happening all across the country, including in Madison, at the UW-Madison campus and throughout Dane Co.
Camp Createability burglary suspect arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say a suspect has been arrested in the case of the burglary to Camp Createability that happened in July. The non-profit on Madison’s east side had a special camera, computer, sound equipment, projector and a film backdrop all stolen from the property, worth an estimated $10,000.
Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
