No one yet know when the rent prices will level off. People who love Portland are wondering will they be able to continue to live in the city or somewhere else in Oregon. Oregon’s annual cap on monthly rent will increase to 14.9% in 2023. In 2022, the rent cap was 9.9%. In a recent national report the analysis revealed that renters saw a $160 increase in rent per month on average when renewing leases this year in addition to a $360 increase per month on new leases.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO