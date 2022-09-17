LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week. Investigators say Gerald Burnsworth, 30, was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Oxford Street, just minutes after children got off the bus after school. Police said Nathan Vining, 27, was shot in the pelvis and taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called serious injuries.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO