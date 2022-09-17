ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill

JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected

JAY, Maine — The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023. Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday. It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230 people are employed at the mill and will be affected by its closure.
JAY, ME
WMTW

World-renowned cancer care facility moving into Rock Row

WESTBROOK, Maine — A world-renowned cancer care facility is moving from Scarborough to Rock Row, just off the Westbrook Arterial. The move will allow cancer patients to receive treatment closer to home. The concert stage that is currently in place is coming down. Behind that, a new state-of-the-art research...
WESTBROOK, ME
WMTW

Comfort dog will help emergency dispatchers in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — There is a new employee at the Emergency Dispatch Center in Augusta, and he is only five months old. Baxter is a chocolate lab and is the new comfort dog for the dispatch center. Many first responders can take a break when they are at a...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

High school sports helping new Mainers transition in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Last winter, a number of immigrant families found themselves in some coastal Cumberland County school districts. Many of those high school-aged students wanted to explore playing sports. The surge has meant schools like Brunswick, Freeport, Yarmouth and South Portland are adapting to help out. It’s...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine companies compete in 'CANstruction' contest to help fight hunger

PORTLAND, Maine — After a fierce competition between 10 local businesses, the results are now in after this year's United Way of Southern Maine's "CANstruction" contest. The companies used canned food items to create sculptures. Food pantries report that demand for food from Maine food banks is rising along...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Portland’s Twelve, Leeward among New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of 2022

PORTLAND, Maine — The New York Times released its list of restaurants across America they're most excited about. Two Portland restaurants made it on the New York Times "The Restaurant List 2022: 50 Places in America We're Most Excited About Right Now." The list includes 50 restaurants with locations in major cities like New York City, Los Angeles and Washington.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Police name suspect wanted in Maine shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week. Investigators say Gerald Burnsworth, 30, was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Oxford Street, just minutes after children got off the bus after school. Police said Nathan Vining, 27, was shot in the pelvis and taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called serious injuries.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash

AUBURN, Maine — A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Woman injured in 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

A woman was critically injured after falling from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning, authorities confirm. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman, were able to contact the Scarborough Communications Center after...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

GoFundMe created for 2-year-old killed in Naples over weekend

NAPLES, Maine — A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of a young boy who died over the weekend. The family of 2-year-old Kolin Young provided photos of the smiling boy holding a fishing pole. HOW TO DONATE: Click here. According to Maine...
NAPLES, ME

