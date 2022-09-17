Read full article on original website
Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill
JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
Pixelle shutting down Jay paper mill; 230 employees to be affected
JAY, Maine — The paper mill in Jay will close at the beginning of 2023. Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a manufacturer of specialty papers, announced the closure on Tuesday. It produces specialty label and release papers, as well as industrial and packaging solutions for eCommerce and food service. Around 230 people are employed at the mill and will be affected by its closure.
Portland Housing Authority tenants in three buildings complain of ongoing bug infestations
PORTLAND, Maine — As Portland Housing Authority works to address a bed bug infestation in Franklin Towers, residents from two other PHA properties, Solterra and Bayside Anchor, report ongoing bed bug and cockroach infestations. “Sleeping is very uncomfortable because you don't know when you're going to get bitten or...
World-renowned cancer care facility moving into Rock Row
WESTBROOK, Maine — A world-renowned cancer care facility is moving from Scarborough to Rock Row, just off the Westbrook Arterial. The move will allow cancer patients to receive treatment closer to home. The concert stage that is currently in place is coming down. Behind that, a new state-of-the-art research...
Paul LePage unveils Maine education plan with a parents bills of rights
Maine’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, seeking a return to the office he held for eight years, has unveiled his plan to improve public school education, and it begins with what he calls a Parents Bill of Rights. At a news conference in Augusta on Monday, LePage said school...
Maine corrections officials tout wholistic approach to addiction treatment after prison renovation
WINDHAM, Maine -- Sep. 20, 2020 — At the Maine Correctional Center, a century-old, medium-security prison in Windham, old buildings are still being demolished. "The majority of the buildings were built in 1919 and tremendously old, really unfit," said Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty on-site on Tuesday.
Comfort dog will help emergency dispatchers in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — There is a new employee at the Emergency Dispatch Center in Augusta, and he is only five months old. Baxter is a chocolate lab and is the new comfort dog for the dispatch center. Many first responders can take a break when they are at a...
High school sports helping new Mainers transition in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Last winter, a number of immigrant families found themselves in some coastal Cumberland County school districts. Many of those high school-aged students wanted to explore playing sports. The surge has meant schools like Brunswick, Freeport, Yarmouth and South Portland are adapting to help out. It’s...
Maine companies compete in 'CANstruction' contest to help fight hunger
PORTLAND, Maine — After a fierce competition between 10 local businesses, the results are now in after this year's United Way of Southern Maine's "CANstruction" contest. The companies used canned food items to create sculptures. Food pantries report that demand for food from Maine food banks is rising along...
Portland’s Twelve, Leeward among New York Times’ 50 favorite restaurants of 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — The New York Times released its list of restaurants across America they're most excited about. Two Portland restaurants made it on the New York Times "The Restaurant List 2022: 50 Places in America We're Most Excited About Right Now." The list includes 50 restaurants with locations in major cities like New York City, Los Angeles and Washington.
Police name suspect wanted in Maine shooting
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week. Investigators say Gerald Burnsworth, 30, was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Oxford Street, just minutes after children got off the bus after school. Police said Nathan Vining, 27, was shot in the pelvis and taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called serious injuries.
Court documents reveal details in April Portland shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Newly released court documents reveal what prompted an April shooting on Woodford Street in Portland that left one man dead and a woman injured. The criminal affidavits show a confession is part of what led investigators to charge four men with murder. On Monday the Maine...
Maine man critically injured in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Maine — A man from Carthage was critically injured Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Auburn. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Center Street near Bowdoin Street. Witnesses told police that a Toyota Rav 4 was headed south on Center Street and turned left to...
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
A woman was critically injured after falling from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning, authorities confirm. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Gowens' sister, as well as an area fisherman, were able to contact the Scarborough Communications Center after...
Meet the man who builds guitars out of cigar boxes to raise money for charity
WESTBROOK, Maine — A man is creating musical instruments out of old, empty cigar boxes and scraps of wood. It's all for a special cause. "A cigar box guitar has to be made of an original cigar box. That's where they begin, they're the poor man's guitar," Steve Richard told WMTW.
GoFundMe created for 2-year-old killed in Naples over weekend
NAPLES, Maine — A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of a young boy who died over the weekend. The family of 2-year-old Kolin Young provided photos of the smiling boy holding a fishing pole. HOW TO DONATE: Click here. According to Maine...
