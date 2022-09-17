I was pulled over for a tail light. The one cop who was obviously very new insisted I should be taken in though the other older cop said there is something funny here. I had paid my only ticket months ago. There was a warrant out but my license was not suspended which made no sense. Turned out Ramsey County failed to communicate with Sherburne County. The older cop asked what are all these candies for in your pocket? I explained I was diabetic. Cop asked are you suffering from low blood sugar and I said not at the moment. He explained if I went into any sort of crisis I would be lucky if the jail even acknowledged there was a problem. He then told the jailers when we got to booking that I could be suffering from low blood sugar RIGHT NOW and he needs a nurse to evaluate. The Jailer shrugged and said well we don't have a nurse on staff at the moment. The cop said so maybe you shouldn't accept him? The jailer said well I don't know I guess? So on my way I went
