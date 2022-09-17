A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.

STILLWATER, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO