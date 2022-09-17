ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Comments / 13

Mike Gray
4d ago

I was pulled over for a tail light. The one cop who was obviously very new insisted I should be taken in though the other older cop said there is something funny here. I had paid my only ticket months ago. There was a warrant out but my license was not suspended which made no sense. Turned out Ramsey County failed to communicate with Sherburne County. The older cop asked what are all these candies for in your pocket? I explained I was diabetic. Cop asked are you suffering from low blood sugar and I said not at the moment. He explained if I went into any sort of crisis I would be lucky if the jail even acknowledged there was a problem. He then told the jailers when we got to booking that I could be suffering from low blood sugar RIGHT NOW and he needs a nurse to evaluate. The Jailer shrugged and said well we don't have a nurse on staff at the moment. The cop said so maybe you shouldn't accept him? The jailer said well I don't know I guess? So on my way I went

Reply
4
Related
fox9.com

Hennepin County deputies sued by man claiming wrongful detention, threats

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man is suing Hennepin County, claiming he was wrongly detained and threatened, which led to him suffering psychological trauma and distress. The plaintiff, Anthony Watson, claims he was with his fiancé and her mother on April 8, 2020, when the car his fiancé was driving through downtown Minneapolis was pulled over by an unmarked black SUV, the lawsuit alleges.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis cell phone theft scheme leads to racketeering charges

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alleged criminal scheme illustrates the use of technology as part of stealing, leading to authorities cracking down on a stolen cell phone ring operating in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is charging a dozen people in a conspiracy involving suspects stealing funds through the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car

A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.
STILLWATER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
fox9.com

Feeding Our Future: 47 people charged in $250M fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The founder of Feeding Our Future and 46 others have been charged in what federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger on Tuesday announced charges against founder Aimee Bock and others that include conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery. Authorities alleged the massive fraud scheme took at least $250 million from the federal child nutrition program — money that was intended to help feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

3 juveniles allegedly ‘casing vehicles’ detained by Brooklyn Center Police

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A call to Brooklyn Center police about three juveniles possibly casing vehicles led to police detaining all three at juvenile centers Tuesday. According to police, on Sept. 20 at approximately 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North after multiple callers said there were several juveniles in the parking lot casing vehicles.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Twin Cities man accused of stalking, threatening RPD found incompetent

(ABC 6 News) – An Edina man accused of stalking and threatening Rochester police officers and their families was found incompetent to stand trial in Olmsted County Court. According to investigators with the Sheriff’s Office of Olmsted County, 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi sent two officers multiple rambling emails alleging corruption in the police department, as well as mentioning Nazis, drug trade, and other crimes in May and June.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Attorneys#Amputation#Pain And Suffering#Fox#Federal Court#District Court
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police: Man dies following exchange of gunfire with police

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating after a man died Tuesday evening following an exchange of gunfire with officers - a witness told investigators that the victim took his own life, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident began around 5:30 when someone...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man died after exchanging gunfire with police: Authorities provide update

Minneapolis' new Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander provides an update after a man died Tuesday night following an exchange of gunfire with police. A witness told police the man in his 50s shot himself. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities will release body camera footage in accordance with city's data practice rules.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Armed carjacking suspect sought by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office: Photos

(FOX 9) - The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is sharing photos of a suspect they believe to be the culprit of an armed carjacking. According to a post on its Facebook page asking followers if they could identify the suspect, investigators believe the man in the images, "is the same person who carjacked, kidnapped and robbed a woman at gunpoint last Tuesday in Arden Hills."
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

47 charged in Feeding our Future investigation

47 people were charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors for allegedly taking part in embezzlement of more than $250 million from government programs amid the Feeding Our Future investigation. Bring Me The News staff reports that a new Bloomington ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to possess a detached catalytic converter unless...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Lindell must face Smartmatic defamation claims, federal judge in St. Paul rules

A federal judge in St. Paul is allowing a voting machine company to proceed with its defamation suit against Minnesota businessman and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Smartmatic sued Lindell and his Chaska, Minn.-based company in January, alleging that while hawking merchandise, Lindell falsely and repeatedly claimed that Smartmatic voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election against Donald Trump.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy