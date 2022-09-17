ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Comments / 4

Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
fox46.com

Detectives investigate armed robbery at Gastonia Bojangles

The Gastonia Police Department continues to investigate the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant. On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video of the suspect and photographs of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Video: GPD.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation in York County, South Carolina. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver in a 1989 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling north on SC-422 near Stowe Road when the driver lost control and flipped several times and caught fire.
YORK COUNTY, SC

