fox46.com
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get...
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
Meth, fentanyl, other drugs found during Lancaster traffic stop, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies found several open beers and seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and various other drugs from a pickup truck during a traffic stop in Lancaster last week, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Drug Task Force agents saw 33-year-old Alisha Rae Potts driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche on […]
SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
fox46.com
$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
Man arrested after fleeing officers in stolen Hellcat: PD
Kevin Melchor-Arant, of Charlotte was charged with possessing a stolen car, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and speeding, among other charges.
Sentenced: $3M+ in checks stolen after Charlotte postal worker robbery
The suspects attempted to deposit funds from 86 stolen checks totaling over $3 million.
Charlotte crack cocaine dealer sentenced to 19+ years
A crack cocaine dealer from Charlotte was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
RCSO: Meth found on woman booked into Richmond County jail on outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — An alleged shoplifter with outstanding warrants was reportedly also caught with meth. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of two women shoplifting from an unnamed retail store in Ellerbe on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The store manager reportedly told...
fox46.com
WANTED: Gastonia Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local Bojangles at gunpoint. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at a Bojangles located at 3638 S. New Hope Road. BE...
fox46.com
CMPD officer injured, suspect arrested following foot chase in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured and a suspect is in custody following a foot chase Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. According to...
fox46.com
Anson County Sherriff Landric Reid dies unexpectedly: NC Sheriffs’ Association
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. “It is as a colleague...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
fox46.com
Detectives investigate armed robbery at Gastonia Bojangles
The Gastonia Police Department continues to investigate the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant. On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video of the suspect and photographs of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Video: GPD.
Statesville man facing kidnapping, assault charges: Sheriff
A Statesville man with a criminal history is now facing kidnapping and assault charges, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Man killed, woman in ER after shooting in NC, sheriff says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman is in the emergency room after a shooting, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The location of the shooting and the identities of the victims are not being released at this time. Sheriff Simmons says that the victims drove or were taken […]
fox46.com
Source: DOJ investigating fatal officer-involved shooting at Concord car dealership
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A source confirmed to Queen City News on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is officially investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect by a former Concord police officer at a Nissan dealership back in February. This comes after the family of the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation in York County, South Carolina. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver in a 1989 Chevy S-10 pickup truck was traveling north on SC-422 near Stowe Road when the driver lost control and flipped several times and caught fire.
WBTV
SLED investigating Chester County care facility after resident disappeared
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating after a resident at a Chester County care facility disappeared last week. SLED officials confirmed the investigation with WBTV, saying it was requested by the Chester County sheriff. The investigation stems from the disappearance of...
Woman accused of paying CMS students $5, swabbing cheeks appears in court
CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of paying Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students for cheek swabs made her first court appearance Wednesday. Since Channel 9 first started investigating back in February 2022, many people have contacted us wondering why investigators said Raina McManus was conducting the tests. One mother came to the courthouse, desperate for answers.
