ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation orders lifted as rain showers, cooler temperatures keep fire activity to a minimum

All evacuation orders have been lifted on Wednesday for Placer County, allowing residents to return home as rain and cooler temperatures helped suppress the Mosquito Fire's activity and aided firefighters in their containment. Most evacuation orders were also lifted in El Dorado County, with the only evacuation warning remaining for the area of Stumpy Meadows.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foresthill, CA
Government
City
Foresthill, CA
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
El Dorado County, CA
Government
KCRA.com

One dead, two injured in Sacramento apartment fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after they attempted to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Fire Department received calls for help just after 3 a.m. from a 10-unit building near the corner of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County

More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado#Interactive Maps#North Side#The Mosquito Fire#The Oxbow Reservoir#Foresthill High School
FOX40

El Dorado Hills man dies in a single-vehicle crash

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox40

Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacrament Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help in locating two people in a homicide investigation

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection for a homicide that happened September 3, 2022. NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE LOCATING ** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON. TRADE WIND AVENUE & FULTON AVENUE. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are asking...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento firefighters sent to Puerto Rico to help with disaster aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Puerto Ricans suffer from catastrophic rainfall and flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona, firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department were sent to help those on the island as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urban search and rescue teams. The governor approved the deployment of 15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

What to know about Watch Duty app, the citizen-directed wildfire alert system

The Watch Duty smartphone app has increasingly become a resource for people to follow real-time updates on California wildfires. Interest in the app surged this month as the Mosquito Fire has burned in El Dorado and Placer counties, data from Google Trends shows. Last week, KCRA 3’s Joseph Daniels spoke to the app’s co-founder and CEO John Clarke Mills about why the tech executive started Watch Duty and what its mission is.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Highway 99 carpool lane crackdown: CHP focuses on HOV lane violators

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up on Monday to crack down on drivers who use carpool lanes but shouldn't because they don't have multiple people in their car. The four-week maximum enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Officers will target a 12-mile stretch of Highway 99 between...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy