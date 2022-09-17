Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Placer County evacuation orders lifted as rain showers, cooler temperatures keep fire activity to a minimum
All evacuation orders have been lifted on Wednesday for Placer County, allowing residents to return home as rain and cooler temperatures helped suppress the Mosquito Fire's activity and aided firefighters in their containment. Most evacuation orders were also lifted in El Dorado County, with the only evacuation warning remaining for the area of Stumpy Meadows.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Wet weather stalls fire growth, as more return home in Placer, El Dorado counties
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County began returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Monday for the Mosquito Fire. The Foothills area saw some rain in the area Monday into Tuesday, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire. With...
KCRA.com
As rain quiets activity on the Mosquito Fire, water managers in Placer County prepare for years of water quality challenges
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — This week's rain has been a welcome sight for those dealing with the impacts of the Mosquito Fire. The early season moisture has helped to significantly dampen fire activity over the last several days. | Read More on Mosquito Fire | Rain showers, cooler temperatures...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Foresthill, other Placer County communities can begin returning home
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County can begin returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the Mosquito Fire, officials said Monday afternoon. The Foothills area saw some light rain in the area, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire.
KCRA.com
One dead, two injured in Sacramento apartment fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after they attempted to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Fire Department received calls for help just after 3 a.m. from a 10-unit building near the corner of...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove school placed on precautionary lockdown as police search for suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove school has been placed on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday afternoon as police search for a suspect in a nearby neighborhood. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept. 21) Officers are surrounding a home in the area of Iris Meadow and Wild Sienna Court...
KCRA.com
Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County
More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Suspect in custody after throwing flaming object inside unoccupied car, Roseville police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A person is in custody Wednesday after witnesses said they threw a flaming object inside an unoccupied parked car, according to the Roseville Police Department. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept. 21) An officer was flagged down by a witness around 11:38 a.m. in the area...
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
KCRA.com
Police vehicle involved in crash while responding to break-in in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An officer was involved in a crash while they were responding to reports of a break-in at a store in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Power Inn Road, police said. According to the owner...
El Dorado Hills man dies in a single-vehicle crash
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox40
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacrament Sheriff’s office asking for the public’s help in locating two people in a homicide investigation
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection for a homicide that happened September 3, 2022. NEWS RELEASE: COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE LOCATING ** HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON. TRADE WIND AVENUE & FULTON AVENUE. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives are asking...
KCRA.com
Sacramento firefighters sent to Puerto Rico to help with disaster aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Puerto Ricans suffer from catastrophic rainfall and flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona, firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department were sent to help those on the island as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urban search and rescue teams. The governor approved the deployment of 15...
KCRA.com
Interactive: Hate incident reports have increased fivefold since 2017 in Sacramento. Here’s a closer look
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Reports of bias-related incidents, some of which were determined to be hate crimes, have increased substantially in the last five years, more than doubling from 2020 to 2021 — and increasing more than fivefold from 2017 to 2021,according to an analysis of Sacramento Police Department data by KCRA 3.
KCRA.com
What to know about Watch Duty app, the citizen-directed wildfire alert system
The Watch Duty smartphone app has increasingly become a resource for people to follow real-time updates on California wildfires. Interest in the app surged this month as the Mosquito Fire has burned in El Dorado and Placer counties, data from Google Trends shows. Last week, KCRA 3’s Joseph Daniels spoke to the app’s co-founder and CEO John Clarke Mills about why the tech executive started Watch Duty and what its mission is.
KCRA.com
Highway 99 carpool lane crackdown: CHP focuses on HOV lane violators
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up on Monday to crack down on drivers who use carpool lanes but shouldn't because they don't have multiple people in their car. The four-week maximum enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Officers will target a 12-mile stretch of Highway 99 between...
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Comments / 0