Nigerian artist Wizkid is set to perform at the Roundhouse in London in collaboration with Apple Music Live, debuting songs from his anticipated fifth studio album. London fans will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the live taping on Sept. 27, but the Grammy-winning musician’s performance will also be available to stream in 165 countries this fall. “Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans. Collaborating with them on something like this is special,” the “Essence” singer said in a release. “I’m excited to debut new music from my...

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO