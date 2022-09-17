Read full article on original website
BLACKPINK Whip it Good on ‘Kimmel’ With ‘Shut Down’
Just days after dropping their anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, BLACKPINK bounced onto the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (Sept. 19) to perform the album’s latest single, “Shut Down.” Accompanied by a squad of eight dancers in black crop tops and matching shorts, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo slunk around the set after warning “BLACKPINK in your area.” The alluring song that dares you to get out of your dreams and into their Lambo blends staccato strings, a simple beat and plenty of attitude with Korean lyrics and an English-language invitation to haters to whip it good....
Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to Religious Protesters Outside Show, ‘Accidentally’ Falls in Love
You never know where you’ll find love. Case in point: on Sunday night (Sept. 18) Lil Nas X was playing a show in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, and his team noticed that some protesters had gathered outside the venue, so they decided to do the right thing and love their brothers and sisters. “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” Lil Nas tweeted in response to a fan video showing a handful of Christian proselytizers posted up outside the venue hosting the Long Live Montero tour date. Related Lil Nas X Becomes...
Billie Eilish Drops Dreamy Live Performances of ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’
Billie Eilish unveiled a pair of live performance videos of her latest singles “TV” and “The 30th” on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Filmed at Singapore’s famous Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, the two performances feature the 20-year-old superstar surrounded by exotic and colorful flora, backed by nothing but her brother Finneas on an acoustic guitar. “Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer said in a statement. “I was only there for a day and absolutely fell in love with it. The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful...
BLACKPINK Detail All the Fun Callbacks in the ‘Shut Down’ Music Video: Watch
BLACKPINK‘s video for the Born Pink track “Shut Down” premiered Friday along with the release of the eight-track LP. Now, devoted Blinks are getting an inside look at what it was like for members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé to shoot the visual for the track. “Did you guys notice?” Jisoo asks her fellow group members — as well as the Blinks at home watching — in the video. “Our ‘Shut Down’ music video has put in some of the scenes from our previous music videos to show the new BLACKPINK. We hope you look forward to it.” Related BLACKPINK Expertly Hits Choreography...
Bad Bunny Rules Artist 100 Chart for Seventh Week Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Bad Bunny tallies a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 24), leading as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti. The set rules the Billboard 200 for an 11th week, with 97,000 equivalent album units earned in the Sept. 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate. It surpasses Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album for the most weeks spent at No. 1 this decade. The last title to spend more time on top was Drake’s Views in 2016 (13 weeks). Bad Bunny concurrently places nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the most...
Ex-Journey Frontman Files to Block Former Bandmates’ Song Title Trademarks
Ex-Journey lead singer Steve Perry is taking legal action to stop his former bandmates from owning merchandise trademarks on the names of many of the band’s biggest hits. In a petition filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Sept. 11, Perry asked the agency to invalidate 20 trademark registrations held by a company called Freedom JN LLC – an entity that he says is controlled by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon.
Ciara Shows Off Fiery Orange Hairstyle & Grills
Summer may be over, but Ciara is still bringing the heat. The “Level Up” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 20) to flaunt her new look — a creamsicle-hued hairstyle complete with shiny gold grills on her teeth and matching accessories. “Where’s my twin at??:) #BetterThangs,” she captioned the post. The orange tone comes just in time for football season, as Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson plays for the Denver Broncos — and orange is one of their team colors. In July, Ciara and Wilson celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties for Second-Longest Hot 100 Run of All Time
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” continues its impressive run on the survey, as it ties Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” for the second-most weeks spent on the chart in the list’s history. “Heat Waves” spends an 87th total week on the latest Hot 100 (dated Sept. 24), at No. 17, matching the stay of “Radioactive,” in 2012-14. The only song with more time spent on the Hot 100 is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which ran up 90 weeks in 2019-21. Of those 90 frames, four were spent at No. 1; a record 43 in the top five; a record 57...
Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in the Final 4 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past
Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 5 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
Rihanna Shines Bright As ‘Diamonds’ Video Shoots to 2 Billion Views on YouTube
It’s been almost 10 years since Rihanna encouraged her loyal fans to “shine bright like a diamond.” Now, a new milestone is proving that they were listening. Rihanna’s music video for her 2012 single “Diamonds” has officially surpassed 2 billion views on the platform. “Diamonds” joins two other songs from the Barbadian superstar in the prestigious category — her feature on Calvin Harris’s “This Is What You Came For,” as well as her feature on Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie.” That means that “Diamonds” officially becomes Rihanna’s first video as a solo performer to reach this height. Directed by...
Usher Remakes ‘You Make Me Wanna’ Cover in Honor of 25th Anniversary
Usher re-created the cover of his single “You Make Me Wanna” amid the release of the album’s special 25th anniversary vinyl edition. The single’s visuals may be decades apart, but the ageless Usher looks virtually unchanged. The reiteration posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 20) captures him brooding in the same neon-green ensemble he donned in the 90s. Usher’s remake also follows the recreation of his 1997 album cover for My Way released last week. “LaFace Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment (SME), are celebrating the 25th anniversary of global superstar Usher’s iconic album, My Way – the R&B masterpiece...
Wizkid to Debut New Music at Apple Music Live London Concert
Nigerian artist Wizkid is set to perform at the Roundhouse in London in collaboration with Apple Music Live, debuting songs from his anticipated fifth studio album. London fans will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the live taping on Sept. 27, but the Grammy-winning musician’s performance will also be available to stream in 165 countries this fall. “Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans. Collaborating with them on something like this is special,” the “Essence” singer said in a release. “I’m excited to debut new music from my...
Halle Bailey Reveals Her Favorite Song From ‘Little Mermaid,’ the Best Part of Being Ariel & More
The teaser trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid dropped earlier this month, giving fans their first glimpse of Halle Bailey as Ariel. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Bailey hosted a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, where she shared her thoughts on the coveted role. In response to the sweet reactions circulating online showing young Black girls see a mermaid princess who looks like them, the Chloe x Halle star said she loves it. “It’s a crazy feeling, really, to see all of the babies’ reactions to just the teaser and, you know, it’s really overwhelming,” she shared. “I’ve just been crying at...
Tim McGraw Greets Fans After Falling Off Stage at Music Festival
With three decades in the music business under his belt, Tim McGraw has learned a thing or two about how to keep a show going. During a performance at Boots in the Park Festival in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday (Sept. 17), McGraw lost his balance and fell off the stage, but impressively turned it into a spontaneous moment of closeness with his fans. During his performance, as McGraw’s guitar player unleashed a searing guitar solo, McGraw sank to one knee onstage, with his back to the audience, helping to further shine the spotlight on the axe wielder. However, the move...
Watch Lil Nas X FaceTime Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan & More Famous Friends as His Wax Figure
Lil Nas X got his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on Tuesday (Sept. 20) and couldn’t resist using it to fool several of his celeb pals. Among the famous faces to get a surprise FaceTime from the rapper’s incredibly lifelike wax double was Olivia Rodrigo, who answered the call from the car. “Oh my god, hi!” the “Drivers License” singer said excitedly before quickly becoming confused at why her friend was frozen. Related Lil Nas X Heightens the 'Sexual Tension' by Kissing His New Madame Tussaud's Wax Figure at Unveiling 09/20/2022 “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, it’s a wax figure! He looks...
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Vol. 52’ Top Billboard Global Charts
Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” adds a record-extending 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while Bizarrap and Quevedo‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” rebounds for a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” surges to No. 2 on both global charts; Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” reaches the top 10 on the Global 200; and Rema and Selena Gomez‘s “Calm Down” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from...
Camila Cabello & Dua Lipa Have a Sweet Interaction at Coldplay’s Bogotá Show
Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa were spotted hanging out at Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour stop in Bogotá, Colombia, over the weekend, and the two pop superstars looked like they were having an absolute blast. In a short video making rounds on Twitter, the “Havana” singer is seen telling Lipa something in her ear, before the “Levitating” singer begins to crack up. The duo continue to laugh while chatting during their sweet interaction. Related Camila Cabello Talks Joining 'The Voice,' Her TV 'Parents' Blake & Gwen, and Channeling Beyonce's… 09/19/2022 Both Lipa and Cabello have been performing at shows throughout South America in the...
A Lana Del Rey Course Launched at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute
Class is in session for Lana Del Rey fans. New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music has launched a new course for this fall centered around the singer-songwriter. The two-credit course, titled “Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey,” is taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli and will run from October 20 to December 8, according to Variety. According to the course description, “Over the course of eight critically-acclaimed albums, the six-time Grammy nominated artist has introduced a sad core, melancholic, and baroque version of dream pop that in turn helped shift and reinvent the sound (and mood) of mainstream...
How Maldy Made His ‘Surprising’ Comeback on Karol G’s ‘Gatúbela’
Maldy was in the middle of moving from Orlando to Puerto Rico when he received a phone call that changed his life. “Karol G’s team reached out to me, and five days later, I was in Barcelona filming the music video,” he tells Billboard. “I was taken by surprise when her team told me that they had a song for me with her.” The Puerto Rican reggaetón artist—half of the former duo Plan B alongside Chencho Corleone—had been on a two-year hiatus when he was invited as a collaborator on Karol G’s latest track “Gatúbela.” He describes the process as “very...
R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’ Reaches 1 Billion YouTube Views
The surreal music video for R.E.M.’s 1991 classic, “Losing My Religion,” has officially entered YouTube’s Billion Views Club. According to the video sharing platform, the clip has averaged over 300,000 views globally per day across YouTube so far this year. “Losing My Religion” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated June 22, 1991, and spent 21 weeks total on the chart. The Tarsem Singh-directed clip went on to win six awards at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards, including video of the year, best group video, breakthrough video, best art direction, best direction and best editing. The song...
