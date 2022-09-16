ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police release edited footage of in-custody death

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

Phoenix police released edited footage on Friday that captured the moments leading up to when a man died while in their custody on Sept. 3.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a department spokesperson, explains in the "critical incident briefing" that police received calls about a man acting erratically near 27th and Van Buren avenues. Soliz said callers reported that the man tried to enter homes, struck his head against walls and was falling over.

Soliz shared portions of several 911 call recordings where callers reported the man was trying to break into their respective residences and speculated that he could be on drugs.

Responding officers found the man, later identified as Enrique Cantu III, hunched over outside a residence. Body-camera footage shows an officer asking Cantu what was going on before Cantu gets up and bumps into one of them. Two officers force Cantu to the ground and place him in handcuffs.

One officer can be heard saying, "Relax, man ... trying to help you out," as Cantu makes incoherent noises. The officers try to get Cantu onto his feet and later situate him so he is lying on his side and called the Fire Department to evaluate him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3gqG_0hyrwH1m00

Responding firefighters begin evaluating Cantu, who seems to spasm occasionally, but later have the police officers remove his handcuffs after noticing that his condition had deteriorated significantly. A firefighter can be seen giving Cantu chest compressions before he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Soliz said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine Cantu's cause of death.

Soliz said the in-custody death triggered a criminal and administrative investigation to determine whether the officers followed department policy and the law as is protocol.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police release edited footage of in-custody death

Comments / 21

One5150mf
4d ago

This guy did the same thing in Mesa around Dobson and Southern and he kept flailing his arms around trying to get into windows and cars...sad...I've seen him at his worse...the cops DID NOT kill him...his own actions caused his demise...DONT DO DRUGS!

Reply
8
Teri Weibel Vrable
4d ago

The police did nothing wrong. There are always going to be the haters who don't want them doing their job and finding fault in everything they do.

Reply
5
JEFF (AZ)
5d ago

That area is a pretty well known drug area. That, and how he could not even form a sentence, I would have to agree. That's sad. I've seen drugs take out alot of people.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
GUADALUPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Edward Garza Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision near McDowell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

52-Year-Old Man Killed in Traffic Accident on 40th Street. The incident happened on September 16th just before 11:45 p.m. near 40th Street and McDowell Road. According to police, officers arrived and found the 52-year-old Garza injured on the highway. Furthermore, Garza was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Fire Department
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 7th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

According to police, the crash happened on September 16th when a man walking outside a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle. Furthermore, when officers arrived, they found the man severely injured and transported him to the hospital where he later died. The identity of the man was not yet released...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox10phoenix.com

Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
PHOENIX, AZ
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigate armed robbery at southside business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say they are trying to find four men, who are accused of robbing a business. Peoria Police say it happened around 10 PM Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Starr. When officers arrived, the victim told police that four male suspects entered...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy