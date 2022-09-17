ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Man killed after motorcycle collides with guardrail

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTNDb_0hyrvsD600

A San Miguel man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a guardrail on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo Friday evening.

CHP says that at 4:46 p.m., a motorcyclist was driving northbound on HWY 101, south of Reservoir Canyon Rd.

Witnesses say he was driving at approximately 100 miles per hour, passing traffic in both lanes.

While rounding a curve, the driver, for unknown reasons, drifted his motorcycle onto the right shoulder where he collided with the guardrail.

The man and his motorcycle continued in a northerly direction before coming to a stop within the right turn lane to Reservoir Canyon Rd.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The man killed in the crash has not been identified.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments / 3

 

KSBY News

