Camilla Parker-Bowles spluttered into her tea when Prince Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to help solve the royal family’s rift, a new book reveals. According to Vanity Fair, the book, The New Royals, written by journalist Katie Nicholl, quotes an unnamed family friend who alleges Harry visited his father, then called Prince Charles, in the spring, with hopes of healing the growing rift between the family. “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air,” the source said. “He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort...

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO