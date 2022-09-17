Read full article on original website
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Jackson powers Schalick past Glassboro - Girls soccer recap
Kerri Jackson’s five goals and an assist powered Schalick to a 7-2 victory over Glassboro in Glassboro. Angeline Chomo had a goal and two assists for Schalick (4-0-1). Emily Miller added a goal with an assist, and Carly Hayman made two saves. Amina Brown and Valentina Maccarone each scored...
Bent-Cole gets milestone goal, leads No. 3 Camden Catholic past No. 8 Moorestown
Olivia Bent-Cole scored four goals, including the 100th of her career as Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-1 victory over Moorestown in Cherry Hill. Bent-Cole, a Northwestern commit who has represented Team USA in several international competitions, now has 102 goals for her career.
Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Spotswood over South River - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Maisano scored off a Stephanie Yarnall cross in the second half for Spotswood in its 1-0 win over South River in South River. Camryn Snyder made seven saves to record her third shutout of the season. Ashley Pereira made eight stops for South River. The N.J. High School Sports...
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista’s goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Newark East Side over Cedar Grove - Girls soccer recap
Anayah Rivera paced Newark East Side with one goal and one assist in its 4-1 win over Cedar Grove in Newark. Isabelle Machado, Beatriz Oliveira and Sarah Alvarez added one goal each for Newark East Side, which scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0. Samira Lukovic netted the only goal...
Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Senior Luca Cresti scored the game’s lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti’s goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves. Senior goalie Ryan...
Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Clearview and Washington Township play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Madison Wessel made 20 saves for Clearview and Lindsay Price stopped four shots for Washington Township in a scoreless tie in Washington Township.
Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap
Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North’s 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough...
Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville’s 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves. The N.J. High School Sports...
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O’Connell made 13 saves for...
Toms River North edges Toms River South - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle completed a pass from Arliana Torres as Toms River North won at home, 1-0, over rival Toms River South. Kyran Thievon preserved the win with 11 saves for Toms River North (3-2), which scored in the second half. Delaine Wilkenson stopped 11 shots for Toms River South (2-2-1).
