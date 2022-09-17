ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Multi-Win Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Multi-Win Lotto” game were:

09-11-12-22-23-33

(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

